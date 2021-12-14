Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is set for a return to the lineup Tuesday night when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers.

Mikheyev is yet to make his regular-season debut after suffering a broken thumb in the preseason finale that required surgery.

The 27-year-old was ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks.

“[Mikheyev] is such a dynamic player for us, both sides of the puck,” captain John Tavares said. “And you know, his work ethic, the way he approaches every day. I think the drive that he has to make a big impact, especially his skill set, can obviously be massive for us. He’s such a weapon throughout the lineup and brings so much to the table.

Mikheyev had seven goals and 17 points in 54 games last season and went without a point in seven playoff games.

Defeceman Travis Dermott is also expected to rejoin the team after missing four games due to a shoulder injury.