1h ago
Mikheyev expected to make season debut vs. Oilers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is set for a return to the lineup Tuesday night when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers.
TSN.ca Staff
Dermott and Mikheyev expected to return tonight for Leafs
Mikheyev is yet to make his regular-season debut after suffering a broken thumb in the preseason finale that required surgery.
The 27-year-old was ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks.
“[Mikheyev] is such a dynamic player for us, both sides of the puck,” captain John Tavares said. “And you know, his work ethic, the way he approaches every day. I think the drive that he has to make a big impact, especially his skill set, can obviously be massive for us. He’s such a weapon throughout the lineup and brings so much to the table.
Mikheyev had seven goals and 17 points in 54 games last season and went without a point in seven playoff games.
Defeceman Travis Dermott is also expected to rejoin the team after missing four games due to a shoulder injury.
Dermott expected to be in on 3rd pair with Holl. Mikheyev expected to play as well according to Keefe. @TSN_Edge— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 14, 2021