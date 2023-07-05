Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman headline a group of 22 NHL players that filed for salary arbitration on Wednesday.

Here's a list of the 22 NHL players that have filed for salary arbitration. Hearings will be held July 20-Aug. 4. pic.twitter.com/4VcDMZoeIe — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2023

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 20 to Aug. 4 with specific dates by player still to be announced. Players can still re-sign with their teams prior to their hearing in order to avoid arbitration.

Samsonov, 26, signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Maple Leafs in July of 2022 after the Washington Capitals declined to qualify him.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender recorded a 27-10-5 record last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average with the Leafs. He also had a 4-4 record in the playoffs with a .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA.

Swayman, 24, finished his second full NHL season with a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 GAA while sharing the net with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

The 6-foot-2 netminder appeared in two games in the playoffs and started the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Teams can still file for arbitration with their eligible players up until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of players who have filed for arbitration:

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes)

Ian Mitchell (Boston Bruins)

Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks)

Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche)

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers)

Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild)

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers)

Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers)

Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken)

Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues)

Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights)

Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)

Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)