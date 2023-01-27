'He's ready to show out': Murray to start against former Sens team

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov made his fifth consecutive start on Friday against the Ottawa Senators, despite the fact that Matt Murray was expected to see his first action in goal since January 17.

Late change for Leafs … Ilya Samsonov starting



Matt Murray is on the bench



Unclear what happened @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2023

Murray was the first goalie off the ice at the Leafs’ morning skate and led the team onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena for warmups prior to the game.

Matt Murray is the first goalie off at Leafs skate and projects to start against his old team tonight



Would be first game action since being pulled on Jan. 17 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023

Following the morning skate, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe commented on using Murray and how to deal with Samsonov’s increasing workload.

“This is the game for Murray to get back in, obviously we’ve been very comfortable with how Sammy has been playing and because of that it hasn’t given Matt as much of an opportunity, but he’s back in there tonight and I’m looking forward to having him there,” Keefe said following Friday’s practice.

This was supposed to be Murray’s first game since he was pulled on January 17 after allowing four goals on eight shots against the Florida Panthers.

Samsonov took over at the 1:41 mark of the second period and stopped all 11 shots he saw as the Leafs won 5-4 in overtime.

Murray has appeared in 19 games this season for the Leafs and has an 11-5-2 record with a 2.73 goals-against average.