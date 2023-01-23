Ilya Samsonov will make a third straight start in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday against the New York Islanders.

Samsonov has largely split starts with Matt Murray when the two have been healthy this season but appears to be moving into the starting role.

The 25-year-old has held the net since entering the team's Jan. 17 win over the Florida Panthers after Murray allowed four goals on eight shots. Samsonov stopped all 11 shots he faced over the next 40 minutes as the Maple Leafs came back to win. He allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's overtime loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

"I think he has earned it," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday. "The door opened for him in terms of coming in for relief for us and when he did, he has done a really good job.

"I think he deserved better the other night in terms of the result, so we will get him back in here again."

Ilya Sorokin is first goalie off the ice at Islanders skate



Projects to play Leafs tonight



Won in this building in November @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2023

Signed by Toronto after going untendered as a restricted free agent by the Washington Capitals last summer, Samsonov has a 14-4-2 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average in his first season with the team. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent again this off-season.

Murray, 28, has an 11-5-2 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.73 GAA this season, also his first with the Leafs.