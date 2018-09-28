Impact look to close in on an MLS playoff spot

MONTREAL — For a Montreal Impact side that's getting used to playing crucial games down the stretch, Saturday's clash is as big as they come.

The Impact face D.C. United on the road in a match with major playoff implications as the teams head into the last month of the Major League Soccer campaign.

Montreal (12-14-4) is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 40 points. D.C. United (9-11-8) is seventh with 35 points and two games in hand. Six teams make the playoffs in each conference.

Whoever wins Saturday will have a clear advantage going into the final weeks of the season.

"If we go there and get the three points, I don't know what our percentage to qualify would be, but I would say it's pretty high to make the playoffs," said midfielder Samuel Piette before training on Thursday. "The winner of this game will get a better chance to make the playoffs.

"We obviously want to win so we can have some breathing room for the following three games. Even a draw wouldn't be the end of the world."

A victory by D.C. United would drastically alter the complexion of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Ben Olsen's men would be two games back of Montreal with two games in hand.

"The winner of this game continues to hold their own destiny," said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush. "The loser of this game is going to need some help going forward."

Montreal has been entrenched in the final playoff spot in the East since early July. A current three-game unbeaten run — and one loss in their last seven games — have ignited the Impact's post-season aspirations down the stretch.

But all that could change with a bad result in the American capital over the weekend.

"We know this is an important game, even though we still have three games to play after this one," said head coach Remi Garde. "We know a lot of things can happen in this league. We're aware it's a big one, like the last two or three have been as well.

"These are the games we all want to be in at the start of the season."

D.C. United is one of the biggest surprises of the year.

Coinciding with the acquisition of former England international Wayne Rooney, United completely turned their season around in the last two months. Dead last in the East at the end of July, DCU have since gone 6-2-3. They're unbeaten in their last four.

Rooney, who's scored five times in 14 appearances, now leads the once struggling offence alongside Luciano Acosta, who has eight goals. The pair was dangerous when D.C. United came to Saputo Stadium in August, where the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

Bush knows the key to Montreal's success over the weekend begins with shutting down Rooney and Acosta.

"Watching them over the past four or five weeks has been great from a spectator standpoint," said Bush, who leads the league with 116 saves. "They've certainly been clicking. Acosta's been playing as well as he's been playing since he's been in the league. Those two certainly play off each other very well."

United could also get an offensive boost from the return of Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad. The 24-year-old missed four games with an ankle injury. He made a brief appearance as a substitute in D.C. United's last match – a 3-3 draw against the New York Red Bulls two weeks ago.

Asad has nine goals and six assists this season.

———

Montreal Impact (12-14-4) at D.C. United (9-11-8)

Saturday, Audi Field

Unfamiliar territory: The Impact have never played at the new Audi Field, which officially opened this July. Bush said "it's a new stadium, a new environment, and they've been able to lift their game there so it's going to be a challenge."

Spreading the offence: Seven different Impact players have found the back of the net in the last three games.

Last time out: The Impact are coming off a 1-1 draw against New York City FC at home. Rudy Camacho scored an own goal in the 17th minute before Micheal Azira equalized in the 27th.

Goals galore: D.C. United have only recorded two clean sheets all season. They've conceded at least one goal in their last six matches.