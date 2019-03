Impact midfielder Taider to play in two games for Algeria

Montreal Impact midfielder Saphir Taider will play in two games for the Algerian national team.

The Impact made the announcement Saturday.

Taider, 27, will play in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia on Friday. He'll also participate in a exhibition game versus Tunisia on March 26.

Taider has five goals in 44 games with the Algerian national team.