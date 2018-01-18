The Montreal Impact announced the signing of Canada international winger Michael Petrasso following his departure Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

A native of Toronto, Petrasso signs a two-year deal with the Impact that carries an option for 2020.

"Michael joining the roster is positive because he is a young Canadian international," Impact head coach Rémi Garde said in a statement. "His qualities allow him to play in different positions and therefore offer many options for the team. The room he has for improvement is very interesting for him and for the Impact."

A product of the Toronto FC Academy, Petrasso signed for QPR in 2012 and made his senior debut in 2013 on loan with League One club Oldham Athletic. After subsequent loans with Coventry, Leyton Orient and Notts County, he returned to the Hoops in 2015. Petrasso found playing time limited at Loftus Road, appearing in a solitary League Cup match this season.

Petrasso says he's pleased to be back in Canada

"I'm very happy to join the Montreal Impact," Petrasso said in a statement. "After being away for so many years, the prospect of coming back and playing soccer at home, in Canada, is very exciting for me. It's a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to my new future in Montreal."

Petrasso has been capped eight times by Canada, making his debut in a 2016 friendly with Azerbaijan.