Impact to face Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa in CONCACAF Champions League

MEXICO CITY — The Montreal Impact have found out who their opponent will be for the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16.

The Impact will face Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa in the knockout round after a draw to determine matchups was held on Monday.

The MLS club will play a home-and-away series against the Costa Rican squad in February.

Montreal qualified when it defeated Toronto FC in a two-leg set for the Canadian Championship in September.

Montreal reached the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2015 before falling to Mexico's Club America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.