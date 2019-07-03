It's been an interesting eight months for Trevor Harris to say the least – from leading the Ottawa Redblacks to a Grey Cup appearance, to the uncertainty of free agency, to now being named a CFL player of the month.

After leading the Redblacks to a Grey Cup berth in November, the team decided to not offer Harris an extension. Harris signed with Edmonton Eskimos in February, but it was no secret that he was Plan B for Edmonton after star pivot Mike Reilly signed with the BC Lions.

Harris got off to a hot start in his debut with the Esks, throwing for 447 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 12 yards and a score on the ground in a 32-25 win over Montreal. He received CFL player of the week honours for his efforts in Week 1.

In Week 2 he was under the microscope in the matchup between Reilly and his old team. He ended up stealing the show.

Harris went to work with another three-touchdown game through the air, going 25 of 33 (75.8 per cent) for 294 yards en route to an impressive 39-23 win.

The Esks went up against the talented defence of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 3. Although Edmonton had to settle for seven field goals from kicker Sean Whyte in a 28-21 loss, Harris still had 345 yards passing.

Harris leads the league in passing yards (1,086) and passing touchdowns (six), and shares the league lead in total touchdowns (eight) with Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. He also has yet to turn the ball over, and has the third highest completion percentage (71.9 per cent) of any quarterback with more than one game played.

There were concerns that the Eskimos offence would take a step back under Harris, but so far it has flourished.

