Randal Grichuk and Curtis Granderson couldn’t be more different.

One is a 26-year-old right-handed hitter hoping his first full-time opportunity is what helps him take the next step.

The other is a left-handed hitter approaching the age of 37 who’s simply looking for a chance to contribute to a winner.

In one, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins is on a breakout.

In the other, he’s betting on a long track record of above-average success against right-handed pitching.

But there are similarities, too.

Such as the carrying tool they’ll both bring to the Jays’ outfield mix this season: Power.

The other is that the front office is counting on them to play big roles in turning around what was the worst offence in the American League a year ago.

Over the past three seasons, the Jays have fallen from 891 runs in 2015, the best mark in all of baseball by a 127-run margin, to fifth with 759 in 2016, all the way to the AL basement with just 693 runs scored last season.

It’s been a quick drop from deep and imposing to aging and toothless.

In one of Granderson’s first conversations with John Gibbons, the manager made it clear he’ll be expected to produce, and the veteran outfielder is familiar with the AL East bandboxes from his four seasons in the Bronx, hitting 115 bombs for the Yankees from 2010-13.

“Talking to Gibbons, he’s goes, ‘That’s one of the things we’re looking to do, is score a couple more runs,’ ” Granderson relayed. “If that happens to be because of the ballparks or us just doing what we need to do to move some runners around, any way that I can go ahead and do it, I’m going to be trying my best to do so.”

Grichuk knows he’s leaving a Busch Stadium environment that suppresses power for right-handed hitters, and entering a division full of hitter’s havens.

“Busch Stadium, I think, they technically say it’s a neutral stadium, but everybody that’s played there over the four seasons that I was there definitely did not think that,” Grichuk said. “We feel like it’s a pitcher-friendly ballpark and the ball does not fly.

Plenty of times you think you’ve crushed one and you think it should’ve been a home run and it’s caught at the track or the wall. I’m thankful to get an opportunity elsewhere, but even more so in a hitter-friendly ballpark and in a hitter-friendly division.”

While the Granderson signing comes with very little risk attached at one year with a $5 million base salary and an extra $1.5 million in incentives tied to plate appearances, there’s a bit more risk with Grichuk, but a whole lot more potential reward, as well.

After getting just about nothing offensively out of the outfield in 2017, massive gains are needed.

Statistically, the additions of Granderson and Grichuk represent an upgrade over the -0.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and below average 80 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) offered up by Jose Bautista last season as the everyday right fielder.

For less than half the price, too, at a max value of $9.1 million for the pair, compared to the $18.5 million the Jays invested in Bautista last year.

But if Grichuk’s slash line looks like the .238/.285/.473 he put up in 442 plate appearances last season, it won’t be enough.

His age, raw power, and sporadic playing time in the past suggests maybe there’s more.

In order to improve his pitch recognition and cut down on his career 29.9 percent strikeout rate, Grichuk bought a pitching machine and the Texan has been watching sliders go by all winter in order to train his eyes.

Grichuk also says he can run more than he did with the Cards — just 15 stolen bases in 24 attempts — and that right field is his favourite position.

But it’s the promise of everyday at-bats that has him elated to be in Toronto.

“I’m just hoping to kind of get everyday at-bats and be able to stay consistent,” Grichuk said. “Limit the ups and downs and just try to stay consistent and have good, quality at-bats.

“When I was in St. Louis, there was a lot of times where me and fellow outfielders kind of thought to stay in the lineup you’ve got to get two hits or one hit and a walk to be in there and the next day, and that wasn’t good for anybody’s confidence or anybody’s state of mind stepping into the box.”

Both players are convinced it’s not too early to surrender a couple of postseason berths to their division rivals in New York and Boston.

“You definitely can’t discredit what the experts are predicting and looking at, but when it comes down to 162 games, which team can stay the healthiest? Which team has some depth? Which team can win the games they’re supposed to win? Which team can do what they need in their division?” Granderson said.

“I feel like Toronto has the ability to check all those boxes.”​