Shaw gets first England recall since 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his roster for a trio of World Cup qualifiers later this month with Luke Shaw returning to the squad.

The Manchester United left-back, who has been in outstanding form this season, returns to the Three Lions for the first time since 2018.

Manchester City defender John Stones and United midfielder Jesse Lingard, currently starring on loan with West Ham, also receive call-ups after lengthy absences.

There are also a pair of first-time call-ups with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joining the squad.

England will host minnows San Marino at Wembley on March 25 before a pair of trickier fixtures - a trip to Albania on March 28 before a return home to take on Poland on March 31.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

GOALKEEPERS - Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom) and Nick Pope (Burnley)

DEFENDERS - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

MIDFIELDERS - Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

FORWARDS - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)