The chase for the Walter Cup begins on May 8, with every PWHL post-season game being shown exclusively on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App. French-language coverage of all Montreal games are available on RDS.

(1) Toronto vs. (4) Minnesota

Natalie Spooner and Toronto selected Taylor Heise and Minnesota as their opponent in the best-of-five semi-final matchup.

Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT. Watch Toronto take on Minnesota LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Game 2 will take place on May 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

(2) Montreal vs. (3) Boston

Marie-Philip Poulin and Montreal take on Hilary Knight and Boston in a battle between the league's second and third-seeded teams.

Game 1 begins on May 9 at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT. Watch Montreal face Boston LIVE on TSN1/5, RDS, TSN.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN and RDS App.

Game 2 is set for May 11 at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT. Watch LIVE on TSN4, RDS, TSN.ca, RDS.ca ad the TSN and RDS Apps.