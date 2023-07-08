The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday their game against the Toronto Blue Jays slated for 1:10 p.m. ET/11:10 a.m. PT has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, the start of today’s game is being delayed. More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Y95kQvIjwI — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

The team did not immediately announce when the game would start.

The Blue Jays took Game 1 of the three-game series Friday night on the heels of Alek Manoah, who made his return to the mound for the first time since June 5.

Manoah fanned eight and gave up one earned run on five hits in six innings of work in the Blue Jays' 12-2 win.