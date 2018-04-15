Incognito may or may not be retiring

Richie Incognito may not be retiring after all.

The offensive guard, who the Buffalo Bills placed on the reserve/retired list last week, tweeted on Saturday that it was a "short lived retirement" and that he would be showing up for the team's off-season program on Monday. He added a #madeyalook to his tweet, adding confusion to his intentions.

@BuffaloBillsPR That was a short lived retirement. See you Monday for off season program 🤣 #madeyalook — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018

Shortly after, Incognito tweeted at the Bills asking them to release him from his contract, adding a crying laughing face emoji to the tweet.

@BuffaloBillsPR @buffalobills

Please release me from my contract. Contact @AthletesFirst for further updates. Thank you for your service 🤣 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018

It's unclear exactly if Incognito is planning to unretire days after he retired or if he's just having some fun on social media.

The 34-year-old played all 36 games over three seasons at a high level with the Bills after the team signed him following his time in Miami, which ended after the bullying scandal of 2013.