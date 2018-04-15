9h ago
Incognito may or may not be retiring
TSN.ca Staff
Richie Incognito may not be retiring after all.
The offensive guard, who the Buffalo Bills placed on the reserve/retired list last week, tweeted on Saturday that it was a "short lived retirement" and that he would be showing up for the team's off-season program on Monday. He added a #madeyalook to his tweet, adding confusion to his intentions.
Shortly after, Incognito tweeted at the Bills asking them to release him from his contract, adding a crying laughing face emoji to the tweet.
It's unclear exactly if Incognito is planning to unretire days after he retired or if he's just having some fun on social media.
The 34-year-old played all 36 games over three seasons at a high level with the Bills after the team signed him following his time in Miami, which ended after the bullying scandal of 2013.