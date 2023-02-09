The Indiana Pacers have acquired guard George Hill and a second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Pacers will take on Hill's $4M into space. https://t.co/7COKw899Vg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Hill, 36, has appeared in 35 games this season, averaging five points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in just over 19 minutes per contest.

The Indianapolis native returns to the Pacers after previously spending five seasons with the club from 2011-2016.

Hill has also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers during his 15-year career,

The Pacers were also involved in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks, acquiring forwards Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks. That deal saw Jae Crowder dealt to the Bucks after the Nets acquired him in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Keep up with all the big moves of the day with TSN's NBA Trade Deadline blog.