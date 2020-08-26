The Nate McMillan era in Indianapolis is over.

The Indiana Pacers announced the firing of their head coach after four seasons behind the bench on Wednesday.

The Pacers were swept out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs earlier this week by the Miami Heat.

"This was a very hard decision for us to make, but we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction," team president Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland)."

McMillan had been given a one-year extension on August 12.

In his four seasons with the Pacers, McMillan amassed a mark of 183-136, but found little success in the postseason, posting a 3-16 record. The Pacers have been swept in the first round in three of the last four seasons.

The team says a head coaching search will begin immediately.

The Pacers were the third team for whom McMillan served as head coach. He spent five seasons behind the bench with the Seattle SuperSonics from 2001 to 2005 and from 2005 to 2012, McMillan was head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

For his career, McMillan has a record of 661-588.