Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon announced in a statement released by the team that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine. I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs," the statement read.

Brogdon, playing in his first season with the Pacers, is averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game to go along with 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

The 27-year-old former Rookie of the Year Award winner previously spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Pacers last summer.

The NBA is planning to restart its 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando at the end of July. The Pacers finished the regular season after the league passed operations on March 11 with a record of 39-26.

