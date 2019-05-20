INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent quarterback Chad Kelly after bringing him in for a tryout earlier this month.

He is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly, a teammate of Colts coach Frank Reich. Kelly was drafted in 2017 by the Denver Broncos as the final pick that year.

But the Broncos waived Kelly in October after he was arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge. He pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanour charge of second-degree criminal trespassing after appearing in just one game with the Broncos.

Kelly also was arrested in December 2014 after allegedly being in a fight outside a Buffalo night club. Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for having other criminal charges dropped.

He started his college career at Clemson but was kicked off the team. After transferring to East Mississippi Community College, he eventually wound up at Mississippi. Kelly started 34 games for the Rebels before a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee ended his senior season.

To make room on the roster, the Colts waived defensive tackle Jordan Thompson, an undrafted rookie from Northwestern.

Kelly will be the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, former starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.

