The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, it was announced by the team.

Wentz, 28, threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts’ 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5gb4bOmVQf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021

Wentz has thrown for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games so far this season.

The North Dakota State alum revealed he was unvaccinated earlier this season.