What will the Bears do with the first overall pick?

The Indianapolis Colts intend to get their man.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, general manager Chris Ballard said the team was willing to trade up to select a quarterback in April's NFL Draft.

The Colts are currently set to select with the fourth overall pick.

Chris Ballard: "I've never backed out of anything in my life, and I won't back out of this. We'll get it right."



"I'm not afraid of the struggle, I'm not afraid of the hardness of what we do." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) January 10, 2023

"I've never backed out of anything in my life and I won't back out of this," Ballard said. "We'll get it right. I'm not afraid of the struggle, I'm not afraid of the hardness of what we do."

Quarterback play was a large factor behind the Colts going 4-12-1 on the year and in head coach Frank Reich losing his job in November. Former NFL Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan struggled mightily in his first season with the team at age 37, while veteran back-up Nick Foles and second-year pro Sam Ehlinger did little to ensconce themselves as starting options in 2023.

The team was 23rd in passing yards per game with 201.9 and 29th in passer rating at 78.7.

There won't be any shortage of quarterbacking talent up for grabs in the spring with the likes of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Will Levis of Kentucky all expected to come off the board in the early going.

The issue for the Colts will be getting the player they want. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick, but seem settled at the position with Justin Fields, which could put the pick in play for a trade. The Houston Texans currently own the second overall selection and will almost certainly be looking at taking a QB, while the Arizona Cardinals, who just signed Kyler Murray to a long-term extension, pick third.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Apr. 27.