The Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the club announced Tuesday.

Brady, 43, had been with the team since 2018 and served as OC for the past two seasons.

The Colts sit at 3-4-1 and second in the AFC South. Frank Reich's team officially anointed Sam Ehlinger as the team's starting quarterback last week ahead of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. The team's previous starting QB, veteran Matt Ryan, struggled mightily in his first season with the team and is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

A native of San Diego, Brady was a QB in his playing days, signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2002 as an undrafted free agent out of Cal-Northridge.

Brady spent seven seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argos, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

Upon his retirement in 2009, he joined the Als as its receivers coach and moving up to OC in 2012. He then spent five seasons with the Argos in the same capacity.

As a CFL coach, Brady won three Grey Cups.