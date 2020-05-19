Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is "very optimistic" new quarterback Philip Rivers will be with the team for more than one season.

Via CNHI Sports Indiana's George Bremer, Reich believes Rivers wants to play more than one season and is very optimistic it will be more than a one-year relationship with the Colts.

The Colts signed Rivers as a free agent after the 38-year-old spent the first 16 years of his career with the Chargers organization, the last three in Los Angeles.

It was reported earlier this month Rivers already has a coaching job lined up with an Alabama high school when he retires from professional football.