Why Shane Steichen is a good fit for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team's new head coach.

The news comes just two days after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl XLVII despite Steichen's offence gaining over 415 yards.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich during the 2022 season and named Hall of Fame centre Jeff Saturday as his interim replacement.

The Colts went 3-5-1 under Reich and 1-7 under Saturday, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

