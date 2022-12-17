Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was forced out of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury and will not return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor will not return today due to his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2022

Taylor injured his ankle on the opening drive of the game, after he caught a screen pass for 13 yards. That was his only offensive touch for the Colts.

He missed three games earlier in the year while recovering from an injury to the same ankle, but has been healthy since November 13 against the New England Patriots.

A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season, the 23-year-old has struggled behind a weaker offensive line this year, and has never looked completely healthy.

His yards per carry dropped from 5.5 last season to just 4.5 this year, and he has recorded 14 fewer touchdowns this season compared to last.

In 10 games this year, Taylor has 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 28 receptions for 143 yards.

The Colts will look to Deon Jackson and Zack Moss, who was acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, to replace Taylor.