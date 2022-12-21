Fresh off of the worst collapse in NFL history, the Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback.

Head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Nick Foles will be under centre when the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football and will be the starter going forward.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," Saturday said.

It will be the team's first action since blowing a 33-0 halftime lead to the Minnesota Vikings in a 39-36 overtime loss last Saturday.

Foles, 33, has made only one brief appearance thus far in 2022 with veteran Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger starting in the team's 14 games this season. A decision on who will back up Foles has yet to be made.

In his 11th season out of Arizona, Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to triumph in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in 2018.

A native of Austin, TX, Foles has appeared in 69 career games with the Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. A Pro Bowler in 2013, Foles has thrown for 14,003 yards on 1,277-for-2,045 passing with 82 touchdowns to 43 interceptions.

The Colts (4-9-1) are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but their margin for error is razor-thin. The Chargers (8-6) currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC.