The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Matt Ryan as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the release of the veteran quarterback on Tuesday.

Ryan, 37, was in his first season with the Colts following a 14-year career in Atlanta with the Falcons.

Rapoport adds that As part of the Colts trade to acquire Ryan, his agent negotiated a new contract that included a $12M guarantee in 2023 that was not in his previous contract. Ryan remains entitled to the $12M regardless of what he decides to do this season.

The Exton, Penn., native played in 12 games for the Colts in 2022, throwing for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The former third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan earned All-Pro honours in the 2010 season and the 2016 season, accompanied by an All-Pro nod.

Ryan quarterbacked the Falcons in their infamous Super Bowl LI loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, when the team allowed the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit.