WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Monday’s practice and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery.

Before practice, team officials announced the former Florida star had a procedure to correct his nasal septum. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Indy was expected to hold its first practice in full pads Monday. But Richardson, who started only one full season with his home state Gators, was not available.

It’s unclear whether Richardson could miss even more time than this week’s first two workouts.

Richardson’s absence comes at the same time the Colts and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor have been embroiled in a public contract dispute.

Taylor has not practiced since reporting to training camp last Tuesday when he was put on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL