Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton took to Twitter Sunday night to announce he will be dedicating his season to now-retired quarterback Andrew Luck.

"Every time i think about it, Tears start to flow," Hilton wrote. "No one understands you like i do. Our bond is one of a kind. I’ve decided to dedicate my season to my BEST FRIEND. I Love You 12. #Luck2Hilton."

Luck announced his surprising decision to retire at the age of 29 on Saturday night.

Both Luck and Hilton were part of the Colts 2012 draft class and the quarterback spoke glowingly about his No. 1 receiver at his news conference Saturday night.

"I had more fun throwing the football to T.Y. than should be allowed, probably," Luck said Saturday. "When I was away in 2017, I had to figure out why I wanted to come back and play football. I boiled it down simply that I like throwing the ball to my friends. I loved throwing the ball to T.Y. Hilton. He's the best football player I've ever played with, and he's a better teammate than he is a football player."

Jacoby Brissett will take over as the Colts starting quarterback for this season.