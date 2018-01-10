Indians reach deal with closer

The Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration with closer Cody Allen, reaching a one-year $10,575,000 deal. The 29-year-old made $7.35 million last season.

Allen posted a 2.94 ERA, with 30 saves, and 92 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched in 2017.

Alongside Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw, Cleveland's bullpen posted the best ERA in the MLB (2.89). The Indians posted the best record in the American League last season, but were eliminated in the Divisional Series by the New York Yankees.

A's reach deal with slugger Davis

The Oakland Athletics have reached a one-year deal with outfielder Khris Davis for $10.5 million. It was a significant raise for the 30-year-old, who made $5 million in 2017.

Davis was second in the American League in home runs with 43, the second year in a row he has hit more than 40. He set career highs in home runs, RBI, runs, hits, and games played last season.

Angels settle with Heaney

The Los Angeles Angels have reached a one-year deal worth $800,000 with LHP Andrew Heaney, to avoid arbitration. The former first-round pick missed most of 2017 with a left elbow UCL injury.

The 26-year-old returned in August and made five starts, posting a 1-2 record, a 7.06 ERA, and 27 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

D-Backs, Delgado reach a deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided arbitration with RHP Randall Delgado, signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal. The 27-year-old made 26 appearances in 2017, posting a 3.59 ERA, with 60 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.

The Panamanian pitcher was an important part of the Diamondbacks bullpen, that posted the second best ERA in the National League (3.78).

Rangers sign Rua for one year

The Texas Rangers have reached a one-year deal with outfieler Ryan Rua worth $870,000. The Rangers 2011 draft pick hit .217, with a .294 OBP, 3 home runs, and 12 RBI in 63 games with Texas.

He split the season between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock Express.