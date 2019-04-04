Phillips on the youth in the Jays' lineup

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians was pulled after seven no-hit innings, and relievers Jon Edwards and Brad Hand have kept the bid going through the eighth against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bauer threw 117 pitches Thursday night at Progressive Field before manager Terry Francona took out the right-hander and brought in Edwards to begin the eighth.

Edwards loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter while retiring two batters. Hand got Lourdes Gurriel on a popup to end the inning.

Bauer struck out eight and walked six. Cleveland leads 4-0.

The Indians haven't pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981 against Toronto.

This was the 25th anniversary of the first game in this Cleveland ballpark.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana robbed Socrates Brito of a hit to end the fifth, making a diving stop and touching the bag with his glove for the out.

Bauer held Minnesota to one run and one hit in seven innings Saturday in his first start of the season. The 28-year-old was an All-Star last season when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

This was the third time this year Toronto has gone deep into a game without a hit. On opening day, Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann was perfect against the Blue Jays until giving up an infield single with two outs in the seventh inning. Baltimore's David Hess was pulled with a no-hitter intact after 6 1/3 innings Monday at Toronto.

