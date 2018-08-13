Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is in stable condition as he battles a life-threatening bacterial infection, team president Chris Antonetti announced on Monday.

The infection attacked Martin's internal organs, but his status is improving.

Chris Antonetti offered an update on Leonys Martin this afternoon. More to come @TheAthleticCLE pic.twitter.com/3xQkwf8vKB — T.J. Zuppe (@TJZuppe) August 13, 2018

Things were looking dire, but Martin's condition has improved over the last couple of days. He's now able to communicate and was able to get up and sit in a chair for a few hours yesterday.



Antonetti: "Progress will be measured in weeks, not days." — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 13, 2018

The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball condition last week.

Martin is hitting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs over 84 games with the Tigers and Indians this season. He has only played in six games with Cleveland.