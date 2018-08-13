2h ago
Indians' Martin in stable condition as he battles bacterial infection
TSN.ca Staff
Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is in stable condition as he battles a life-threatening bacterial infection, team president Chris Antonetti announced on Monday.
The infection attacked Martin's internal organs, but his status is improving.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball condition last week.
Martin is hitting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs over 84 games with the Tigers and Indians this season. He has only played in six games with Cleveland.