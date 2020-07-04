Details are emerging about the Canadian Football League's initial proposal to the CFL Players' Association about a possible return to play for 2020.

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, it includes a shortened training camp, prorated salaries, reduced time between games and expanded practice rosters.

All of this is based on approval from medical authorities.../ — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 4, 2020

...a new CBA & goverment $ assistance. League wants an agreement in place by July 23rd. PA says they’re willing to consider CBA changes & extension, but don’t believe 3 weeks is a reasonable time to do that. Would prefer to focus on 2020 getting off the ground first. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 4, 2020

All of this is based on approval from medical authorities, a new collective bargaining agreement being reached and financial assistance from the Canadian government.

Lalji adds the league wants an agreement in place by July 23, but the union says while they're willing to consider CBA changes and extension, they do no believe three weeks is a reasonable time to do that. Lalji reports the CFLPA would prefer to focus on 2020 getting off the ground first.

While there is still plenty up in the air, Lalji and TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported on Friday 's edition of 3 Downs that there is some renewed optimism for a shortened 2020 CFL season as well as the possibility of condensing play in a centralized locale.

