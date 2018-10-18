A Calgary Flames source told TSN's Jermain Franklin that initial assesments on forward Johnny Gaudreau point to him being fine.

Franklin adds that the club should know more on Friday.

From what I understand initial assessments on Gaudreau points to him being fine however we will know more on #Flames game day tomorrow. Gaudreau was forced to leave last night's game by #NHL spotters following a hit from McAvoy in the 3rd — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) October 18, 2018

Gaudreau was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins by NHL spotters in the third peiod after taking a hit from defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

"(Flames trainer Kent Kobelka) comes down and says, ‘Johnny’s gotta go. The spotters have called for him.’ That’s all I know," Peters said. "Hopefully it’s nothing. Hopefully, it’s minor. But we’ll see," head coach Bill Peters said after the game.

Gaudreau also collected his 100th NHL career goal in the contest before leaving the game.

The 25-year-old has three goals and six assists in six games so far this year. The Flames went on to win 5-2 to move to 4-2-0.