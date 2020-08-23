Injection of personality helps Lightning talk out their issues The Lightning altered the dynamic on their roster this season by bringing in veterans like Pat Maroon, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow up front and Kevin Shattenkirk and Zach Bogosian on the back end. How has that changed the personality of the group, Mark Masters writes.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning held Zoom sessions after game-day skates on Sunday. The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers held Zoom sessions after practices.

The Lightning altered the dynamic on their roster this season by bringing in veterans like Pat Maroon, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow up front and Kevin Shattenkirk and Zach Bogosian on the back end. How has that changed the personality of the group?

"Well, you said the word, 'Personality,'" head coach Jon Cooper noted. "We seem to have it this year. With that group of guys we brought in we brought in a lot of personality ... when you have that life in the locker room it gets infectious on the bench and even more infectious on the ice. In years past when we might have been quiet and subdued in certain situations, we aren't that anymore so personality is a great word to use, because that's what those guys bring."

After a stunning first-round sweep by Columbus last year, Tampa focused on getting mentally tougher and finding a way to win close games. And it was Shattenkirk who stepped up with a second-intermission speech after the Lightning fell behind 3-2 against the Jackets in Game 5 of the first-round rematch. Tampa, playing without injured captain Steven Stamkos, came back to win in overtime clinching the series.

"Guys, they didn't speak often, you know," Cooper said of past seasons. "I remember the coaches speaking and maybe one other person and that's it. Throughout this year more and more guys have felt not only compelled, but [as if] it was their duty to stand up and say what they felt and I think it has a big impact on the team."

According to the coach, Victor Hedman gets more vocal with each passing year while Alex Killorn has emerged as a more talkative leader this season.

"When everybody's communicating, whether it's fun or heated or it's encouragement, the more guys talk to each other it just creates a better environment because you start getting honesty, you start getting trust, so many things come out of that and we've just had more of that this year and it bodes well for us," Cooper said.

---

Cooper is celebrating his 53rd birthday in the bubble.

"I'm just happy my hair is having the courtesy to turn a little bit grey instead of completely fall out," the coach quipped.

Cooper had no special birthday plans on Sunday other than touching base with his family back home. Getting a chance to coach Game 1 against the Boston Bruins is a pretty good gift from the hockey Gods although Cooper joked he won't have to do much considering how well the divisional rivals know each other.

"I think you could pull the coaches right out of this and let the players just go at it," he said. "This is a pretty marquee match-up for the second round. Both teams have spent a long time in this bubble and the longer you spend in you really want to see this thing out and I think you'll get a great effort from both teams."

---

After being a healthy scratch in the final three games of the Carolina series, Boston's Nick Ritchie draws back in for Game 1 against the Lightning. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound winger will skate on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork.

"We expect [him to be] a little better on the walls," coach Bruce Cassidy explained, "and then getting inside. Charlie is a good puck-protection guy and if he can separate hopefully Nick can learn to find those soft spots in the O-zone."

Ritchie failed to register a shot on net in the first two games against the Hurricanes, but the style of play against the Lightning may prove to be a better fit for the Orangeville, Ont. native.

"Carolina had defencemen that like to get up the ice, you saw that with their goal totals, I think they got whatever it was four, five goals from their D-men, and so they would try to beat you up the ice after a turnover, so we needed a little more speed in the lineup to counter that, and that’s where Bjork and Jack [Studnicka] got a look, [Sean] Kuraly moved up," Cassidy said. "But Tampa with bigger guys like Hedman and [Mikhail] Sergachev and Bogosian back there, certainly they'll get up the ice, not so much Bogosian, but you know [Erik] Cernak’s a big guy, you might need bigger bodies in the offensive zone to get inside against that group ... They've got some bigger, heavier forwards as well that he could match up well against too, so just a better overall matchup for him."

Ritchie produced just one goal and one assist in seven regular season games after coming over to Boston in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

#NHLBruins practice lines:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak/Studnicka

DeBrusk - Krejci - Kase/Kuhlman

Ritchie - Coyle - Bjork

Nordstrom - Kuraly/Lindholm - Wagner



Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Grzelcyk - Clifton

Moore - Lauzon



Halak

Vladar pic.twitter.com/BeurSaeBRe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 22, 2020

---

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was asked about the firing of Todd Reirden, who was his former assistant and successor in Washington.

"It's part of what you sign up for in coaching and, you know, that's what you accept when you become a head coach in the National Hockey League so just wish him well," Trotz said.

---

With only three assists in nine games since the season restarted, Flyers forward Travis Konecny is feeling some heat to produce.

"I'm trying to contribute in other ways and there's lots of ways to win a hockey game," he said. "It doesn't just involve points and scoring, but I'm aware I have to step up a little bit more."

Konecny led Philadelphia in scoring ​in the regular season with 61 points in 66 games. He's not the only offensive star to go cold in the postseason as Kevin Hayes has just one goal while Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk have yet to score.

"I do believe we have another level, another gear that we can get to," said coach Alain Vigneault. "Most of it has to do with our execution, our plays, and our ability to make plays with the puck. We have some real skill players, some real good players on our team. I understand going through the process, the pressure that comes with wanting to win. We were able to win that first round playing hard hockey, good hockey. Still when you analyze it, I really believe that there's another level that we can attain if our top end guys execute the way we have seen them execute throughout the year."

It won't be easy to get going against a stingy Islanders side, which held the high-powered Capitals offence to just three five-on-five goals in a five-game series. Vigneault is expecting a "greasy" series and the top seeds in the Eastern Conference need their top players to step up if they want to break through.

"I don't want to get into specific names, but there are a few guys that need to get that execution," said Vigneault, "those plays that you need to make under pressure, those plays that you need to make to get the puck out of our end quicker, those plays that you need to make through that neutral zone, and those plays in the offensive zone that a skilled player can make. Our guys did, but didn’t do with the regularity and consistency that you need, especially you need at this time of the year.”

---

Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored two goals in six games before getting hurt and missing the final three games in the Montreal series.

​"Kube has skated the last couple of days,” Vigneault said. "I can't comment on player availability and who’s in or who’s out. He has skated with the team the last couple of days."