LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., after breaking bones in his leg.

The 34-year-old veteran from North Vancouver, B.C., suffered a fractured fibula and tibia when he crashed in Wednesday's first training run, according to Alpine Canada.

He was taken off the mountain by helicopter and transferred to Banff, Alta., by ambulance. Osborne-Paradis was expected to undergo surgery in Calgary on Thursday.

He's won super-G gold (2009) and a pair of downhill silver (2006, 2014) at Lake Louise in his career. Osborne-Paradis won world championship bronze in super-G in 2017.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland was fastest in the second training run Thursday with a time of one minute 45.90 seconds.

Dominik Paris of Italy was second 1.17 seconds back and Austria's Johannes Kroell was third 1.32 seconds behind.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was the top Canadian in 41st.