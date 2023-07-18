Toronto Blue Jays pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Chad Green will continue to work back from injuries this week, TSN Blue jays Insider Scott Mitchell notes - Ryu will make a start in AAA in a possible final tune-up, while Green will make his first minor league appearance.

Off-season FA signing Chad Green will make his first rehab appearance on Saturday in single-A.

Could be big bullpen addition if he looks like the arm we saw in NYC coming off TJ.

Hyun Jin Ryu goes Friday at AAA, slated for 80-85 pitches. Might be final tuneup if sharp.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 18, 2023

Ryu, 36, is working back from Tommy John surgery performed on June 18 of last year. The typical recovery time is 9-12 months. He has pitched a total of 12 innings in three starts in the minor league in recent weeks, where he has allowed two runs as the Jays continue to ramp up his workload.

The plan for Friday is to have him throw 80-85 pitches, per Mitchell, which would indicate he should be ready to make his 2023 major-league debut if the start goes well.

Green, 32, was signed by the Blue Jays this offseason after he completed Tommy John surgery of his own on June 4 last year.

The Greenville, SC native spent the first seven years of his major league career with the New York Yankees, where he appeared in 272 games (24 starts). He has a 3.17 earned runs average with 494 strikeouts in 383.2 innings pitched.