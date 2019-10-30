ATLANTA — Toronto FC was without star striker Jozy Altidore again Wednesday for the MLS Eastern Conference final against Atlanta United FC.

Altidore, Toronto's second-leading scorer with 11 goals this season. has been out since straining his quad in the regular-season finale Oct. 6.

The 29-year-old U.S. international was deemed a game-time decision, for the second straight match. He did not dress for Toronto's 2-1 playoff win in New York City FC on Oct. 23 either. Altidore also missed the opening post-season victory over D.C. United.

Coach Greg Vanney has pushed Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo up front in the playoffs in Altidore's absence.

Centre back Omar Gonzalez, who has been nursing a hamstring issue, started on the bench as he did in New York.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.