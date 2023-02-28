Jeff Passan: Pitch clock is already paying off for MLB

Gavin Lux's injury is expected to keep him off the field for a long time, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Lux was injured in the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training game against the San Diego Padres as his leg twisted while running from second to third base. He stayed down for a while and was eventually carted off the field, undergoing tests later on Monday.

Olney adds that an industry source told him Lux's injury is "bad."

The injury to Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux -- who underwent testing yesterday, after he was carted off the field -- will keep him off the field for a long time. An industry source: "It is bad." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 28, 2023

Once a top prospect for the Dodgers, the 25-year-old saw regular duty last season for L.A., slashing .276/.346/.399 with seven home runs and 46 RBI in 129 games.

In parts of four seasons at the big league level, Lux has 18 homers and a .253 batting average.