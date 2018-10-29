TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Flames skated at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

With Auston Matthews out for at least the next four weeks, does Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock have a message for his players?

"Win the game," the head coach said with a shrug. “I mean, he was in the game last game, we weren’t winning, just got regrouped after two, decided to play right and win. The greatest thing about hockey is it’s a team game and you don't win by yourself.”

The Leafs proved that last season going 11-7-2 when Matthews missed time. And Toronto bolstered its centre depth by signing John Tavares in the summer. But Babcock isn’t so sure his squad is as equipped to handle the absence of its top scorer this season.

"I don’t know for sure," Babcock said. “So, another 20 games in, you ask me that question again, I’ll tell you if we have more depth this year."

The Leafs lost Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Leo Komarov in free agency. Meanwhile, left winger Andreas Johnsson, who made a strong impression down the stretch last season, has failed to find his form this year. Johnsson will start on the third line tonight after sitting out the last two as a healthy scratch.

"Everyone’s got to pick up the slack," said centre Nazem Kadri. "We have the depth to temporarily fix the situation. Mats is a player you can’t replace, but we’ll hold the fort until he gets back."

When Matthews missed 10 games with a separated shoulder in February and March, the line of Kadri (seven goals, one assist), Mitch Marner (four goals, 10 assists) and Patrick Marleau (three goals, three assists) really stepped up. And that trio was reunited in the third period on Saturday against the Jets.

Kadri had been playing on the third line logging most of his even-strength minutes with rookie Par Lindholm and Connor Brown.

"The players I’m playing with now have that offensive mindset and are extremely gifted up front," Kadri noted. "Patty’s got the speed to back defenceman off to give you a little more time and space and Mitchy, obviously, his playmaking abilities are second to none. So, for me, just trying to find those areas where I can get open, similar to my goal Saturday, find those soft spots."

Out of the corner and into the net.@Marner93 strips the puck, slips it to @43_Kadri and he snaps it home. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/i6by17D72s — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 28, 2018

Kadri, who has scored in consecutive games after a nine-game drought, enjoyed mixing it up with Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele on Saturday and is eager to get a look at Calgary’s top unit featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett.

"Johnny likes to skate the puck up the ice and gain the zone with possession so just try to have good gaps," Kadri said. "And try to congest the neutral zone."

Kadri has always embraced the spotlight in Toronto and that’s allowed him to survive some tough times, including a three-game suspension in March 2015 for off-ice behaviour. Tonight Kadri will play in the 500th game in his NHL career.

How has he changed since his first game?

"Completely changed," he said with a smile. "It’s been quite a journey, quite the evolution, which I’m very proud of, that I handled in a positive manner throughout the adversity. I’m just thankful for the people that gave me the opportunities and the people that stuck by my side and weren’t so quick to throw me under the bus right away. It’s panned out and I’m looking to always get better."

Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews out at least four weeks The Leafs announced that Auston Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a left shoulder injury he sustained Saturday. Mark Masters has more on the injury, and how the Leafs plan to fill his void.

----

With Matthews out, the Leafs’ depth down the middle will be tested. Lindholm, who has 11 games of NHL experience and only three at centre, will be the third-line pivot tonight.

“Lindholm is going to be in tougher match-ups playing down the middle," Babcock noted. "If you look at their centre ice (Monahan, Mikael Backlund, Mark Jankowski and Derek Ryan), they've got good centre ice. So, there's a challenge for everyone that way.”

Frederik Gauthier, the fourth-line centre, has suited up in just 45 NHL games. Can the Flames take advantage? Coach Bill Peters laughed when asked that question.

"We got some NHL D who are short on NHL experience that are finding their way and playing good," he said referencing 20-year-old Juuso Valimaki (10 NHL GP) and 22-year-old Rasmus Andersson (20 NHL GP). "We got to worry about our team game right now."

But there’s no question that the Flames, who have lost three straight (0-2-1), will benefit from the absence of Matthews.

"It's a hole for them, definitely,” acknowledged Matthew Tkachuk. "I mean, he's one of the best players in the world. But they're a good enough team where they've dealt with him being injured in the past. I know last year they dealt with it and continued to play well so we're not expecting a huge change. They still have a lot of stars over there."

Tkachuk and Matthews became friends during their time together with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

"I was texting him all day yesterday," Tkachuk said. "We were planning on seeing each other, but I saw what happened on Saturday and probably wasn’t a good idea for him to be out in the city answering everybody. It’s a tough time, tough news for him. It’s kind of a freak thing, hockey play. It’s the type of player he is, goes hard to the net … it’s unfortunate, but he’ll make sure he comes back stronger than he left, that’s for sure."

Tkachuk following Matthews injury: 'I was texting him all day' Matthew Tkachuk says that he has had contact with close friend Auston Matthews following his injury, and had to cancel their day out together in Toronto. The Flames also don't feel any sense of relief with Matthews' absence as they are aware of how deep their opponents are.

----

Kasperi Kapanen will slide into the Matthews’ spot on the left flank of the Leafs top power-play unit. Matthews is responsible for four of Toronto’s nine man-advantage goals this season.

"They're different players," observed Tavares. "And Kap’s a right shot so have to be aware of that. But will try and keep the framework and not change a whole lot."

The Leafs power play has converted on 32.1 per cent of its opportunities this season, which is the second best rate in the NHL behind only the Capitals (37.1 per cent). But Toronto has gone cold of late, missing on nine straight chances during the last four games.

This will be the first time Kapanen gets consistent power-play minutes in the NHL.

"I made clear to him his No. 1 job is penalty kill so don't lose your way," Babcock noted. "He's playing with good players, get out there and if you get a chance, shoot it in the net."

----

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Power play units at Leafs morning skate:

Rielly

Kapanen-Kadri-Marner

Tavares

Gardiner

Ennis-Johnsson-Leivo

Marleau

Projected Flames lineup:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Hathaway-Ryan-Dube

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Valimaki-Andersson

Smith

Rittich