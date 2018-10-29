1h ago
Injury to Matthews will test Leafs’ depth
By Mark Masters
Maple Leafs begin life without Matthews tonight
SPORTSCENTRE Reporter
TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Flames skated at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.
With Auston Matthews out for at least the next four weeks, does Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock have a message for his players?
"Win the game," the head coach said with a shrug. “I mean, he was in the game last game, we weren’t winning, just got regrouped after two, decided to play right and win. The greatest thing about hockey is it’s a team game and you don't win by yourself.”
The Leafs proved that last season going 11-7-2 when Matthews missed time. And Toronto bolstered its centre depth by signing John Tavares in the summer. But Babcock isn’t so sure his squad is as equipped to handle the absence of its top scorer this season.
"I don’t know for sure," Babcock said. “So, another 20 games in, you ask me that question again, I’ll tell you if we have more depth this year."
The Leafs lost Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Leo Komarov in free agency. Meanwhile, left winger Andreas Johnsson, who made a strong impression down the stretch last season, has failed to find his form this year. Johnsson will start on the third line tonight after sitting out the last two as a healthy scratch.
"Everyone’s got to pick up the slack," said centre Nazem Kadri. "We have the depth to temporarily fix the situation. Mats is a player you can’t replace, but we’ll hold the fort until he gets back."
When Matthews missed 10 games with a separated shoulder in February and March, the line of Kadri (seven goals, one assist), Mitch Marner (four goals, 10 assists) and Patrick Marleau (three goals, three assists) really stepped up. And that trio was reunited in the third period on Saturday against the Jets.
Kadri had been playing on the third line logging most of his even-strength minutes with rookie Par Lindholm and Connor Brown.
"The players I’m playing with now have that offensive mindset and are extremely gifted up front," Kadri noted. "Patty’s got the speed to back defenceman off to give you a little more time and space and Mitchy, obviously, his playmaking abilities are second to none. So, for me, just trying to find those areas where I can get open, similar to my goal Saturday, find those soft spots."
Kadri, who has scored in consecutive games after a nine-game drought, enjoyed mixing it up with Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele on Saturday and is eager to get a look at Calgary’s top unit featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett.
"Johnny likes to skate the puck up the ice and gain the zone with possession so just try to have good gaps," Kadri said. "And try to congest the neutral zone."
Kadri has always embraced the spotlight in Toronto and that’s allowed him to survive some tough times, including a three-game suspension in March 2015 for off-ice behaviour. Tonight Kadri will play in the 500th game in his NHL career.
How has he changed since his first game?
"Completely changed," he said with a smile. "It’s been quite a journey, quite the evolution, which I’m very proud of, that I handled in a positive manner throughout the adversity. I’m just thankful for the people that gave me the opportunities and the people that stuck by my side and weren’t so quick to throw me under the bus right away. It’s panned out and I’m looking to always get better."
----
With Matthews out, the Leafs’ depth down the middle will be tested. Lindholm, who has 11 games of NHL experience and only three at centre, will be the third-line pivot tonight.
“Lindholm is going to be in tougher match-ups playing down the middle," Babcock noted. "If you look at their centre ice (Monahan, Mikael Backlund, Mark Jankowski and Derek Ryan), they've got good centre ice. So, there's a challenge for everyone that way.”
Frederik Gauthier, the fourth-line centre, has suited up in just 45 NHL games. Can the Flames take advantage? Coach Bill Peters laughed when asked that question.
"We got some NHL D who are short on NHL experience that are finding their way and playing good," he said referencing 20-year-old Juuso Valimaki (10 NHL GP) and 22-year-old Rasmus Andersson (20 NHL GP). "We got to worry about our team game right now."
But there’s no question that the Flames, who have lost three straight (0-2-1), will benefit from the absence of Matthews.
"It's a hole for them, definitely,” acknowledged Matthew Tkachuk. "I mean, he's one of the best players in the world. But they're a good enough team where they've dealt with him being injured in the past. I know last year they dealt with it and continued to play well so we're not expecting a huge change. They still have a lot of stars over there."
Tkachuk and Matthews became friends during their time together with the U.S. National Team Development Program.
"I was texting him all day yesterday," Tkachuk said. "We were planning on seeing each other, but I saw what happened on Saturday and probably wasn’t a good idea for him to be out in the city answering everybody. It’s a tough time, tough news for him. It’s kind of a freak thing, hockey play. It’s the type of player he is, goes hard to the net … it’s unfortunate, but he’ll make sure he comes back stronger than he left, that’s for sure."
----
Kasperi Kapanen will slide into the Matthews’ spot on the left flank of the Leafs top power-play unit. Matthews is responsible for four of Toronto’s nine man-advantage goals this season.
"They're different players," observed Tavares. "And Kap’s a right shot so have to be aware of that. But will try and keep the framework and not change a whole lot."
The Leafs power play has converted on 32.1 per cent of its opportunities this season, which is the second best rate in the NHL behind only the Capitals (37.1 per cent). But Toronto has gone cold of late, missing on nine straight chances during the last four games.
This will be the first time Kapanen gets consistent power-play minutes in the NHL.
"I made clear to him his No. 1 job is penalty kill so don't lose your way," Babcock noted. "He's playing with good players, get out there and if you get a chance, shoot it in the net."
----
Lines at Leafs morning skate:
Marleau-Kadri-Marner
Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen
Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Power play units at Leafs morning skate:
Rielly
Kapanen-Kadri-Marner
Tavares
Gardiner
Ennis-Johnsson-Leivo
Marleau
Projected Flames lineup:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Bennett-Jankowski-Neal
Hathaway-Ryan-Dube
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Valimaki-Andersson
Smith
Rittich