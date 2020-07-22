A pair of high-profile tag team matches headline an all-new AEW Dynamite as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of Inner Circle take on Jurassic Express's Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, while The Butcher and The Blade meet The Young Bucks in a falls-count-anywhere match.

You can catch an all-new AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2/5, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

--

Inner Circle ("The DemoGod" Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus w/ Marko Stunt): Chris Jericho is not a happy man entering into Wednesday night. At Fight for the Fallen last Wednesday, Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle fell victim to an orange juice bath a la Carrie from his now arch-nemesis Orange Cassidy. Embarrassed and angry, Jericho will have the chance to vent some rage when he takes on Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. Jurassic Express is coming off a trios loss against The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) last week and will look to bounce back against the Inner Circle. The wild card in all of this is the returning Hager, who is coming back after a suspension for attacking an official following his loss to Cody at Fyter Fest. Will he be able to keep his emotions in check or will Jurassic Express find themselves the target of another Hager explosion? This will mark the third time that Jericho and Jungle Boy have stepped in the ring together. Memorably, the pair wrestled to a 10-minute, time-limit draw on the Dec. 18 edition of Dynamite. Can Perry finally get one over on Jericho?

--

Falls-count-anywhere match: The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson): The tag-team scene in AEW is as hot as its ever been and these two teams are amid the thick of it. The issues between these four men kicked off on the May 27 edition of Dynamite when the action in a six-man tag contested by the Jacksons and Matt Hardy versus Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Joey Janela spilled out into the crowd and into the laps of The Butcher and The Blade. Since then, half of the AEW tag-team division has become embroiled in this conflict with the likes of FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page having played a part in these ongoing tensions. These two teams last met at Fyter Fest when The Butcher and The Blade teamed up with the Lucha Bros. to defeat the Jacksons and FTR in an eight-man match. Even though this match is falls-count-anywhere, it's highly unlikely that this bout will settle anything between these two teams and, if anything, tensions will only be exacerbated on Wednesday night.

--

AEW World Tag Team Champion "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Five (w/ Mr. Brodie Lee): Hangman might be a tag team champion, but he's still a singles wrestler and gets his first taste of one-on-one action on Dynamite since falling to Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Nov. 27. His opponent will be the man once known as Alan Angels, who has since adopted the moniker of Five upon joining the ranks of Lee's Dark Order. Five took Page's partner, Kenny Omega, to the limit in an April match on Dynamite and now look to do the same with the other half of the tag champs, but this time, pull off the victory. As talented as Five is, Page can't afford to give him his undivided attention with Lee lurking outside the ring and who knows how many other Dark Order charges could be in close proximity. We've seen an aggressive edge to Omega in recent weeks, so perhaps Page will need that from his partner to provide some back-up against the Dark Order.

--

Ivelisse Velez vs. Diamante: Two up-and-comers in the women's division will look to impress on Dynamite and prove themselves worthy of a shot against AEW Women's World Champion Ikaru Shida. Velez is the current SHINE Champion and one of the most accomplished women currently plying her trade on the independent scene. No stranger to fans of women's wrestling, Velez has made just one appearance in AEW before Wednesday as a participant in the women's Casino Battle Royal at the 2019 All Out pay-per-view. Her opponent, Diamante, has made a couple of appearances on AEW Dark over the past several months, but this will be her first match on Dynamite. With both women looking to make their marks in the AEW women's division, the stakes on Dynamite couldn't be higher.

--

TNT Championship match: Cody (c) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. ?: Cody's open challenge for his TNT Title returns on Wednesday night a week after we saw uncharacteristic aggression from the champion in his successful title defence against Sonny Kiss at Fight for the Fallen. While we don't know who Cody's opponent will be on Dynamite, speculation is rampant as it is believed to be a top independent talent who is well known among wrestling fans. Regardless of whom it ends up being, this person is going to have to contend with a Cody willing to just about anything to keep the title around his waist.

--

PLUS:

- MJF (w/ "War Dog" Wardlow) will be in action

- FTW Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage and Taz will address Cage's controversial loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen and the return of Darby Allin