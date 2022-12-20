– Average audience of 4.8 million viewers tune in as Lionel Messi and Argentina win the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™, an increase of +23% compared to the 2018 Final –



– FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ Final breaks record for most-streamed broadcast ever for TSN and RDS –



– Argentina-France Final becomes the second-most-watched broadcast event of the year, behind only SUPER BOWL LVI –



– The FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ tournament reached 24 million Canadians overall, 62% of the country’s population –



– Tournament attracts massive engagement across TSN social media platforms, with 137 million total video views –

TORONTO (December 20, 2022) – As Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup Trophy after one of the greatest matches the beautiful game has ever seen, Sunday’s FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ Final attracted an average audience of 4.8 million viewers on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Noovo, according to preliminary overnight data from Numeris. The match becomes the second-most-watched broadcast event of the year, behind only SUPER BOWL LVI.

Audiences for the instant-classic Final marked an increase of +23% compared to the 2018 Final, and the match broke streaming records, becoming the most-watched live streaming event in TSN and RDS history.

