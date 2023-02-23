Life is funny. Sometimes a shakeup to the status quo – a new job, a severed relationship, a changed family dynamic – can bring about unexpected results.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 7 p.m. ET

The Maple Leafs defanged the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday with such ruthless efficiency it almost normalized how impressive the performance was.

The Sabres want to stretch their opponent out vertically and use the width of the ice. They love to attempt wing-to-wing passes, putting pressure on adversaries’ weak-side transition defence. They are as varied in how they layer attacks as any team in the NHL. But if you gap up and take away the Sabres’ speed, forcing them to play defence, they can unravel.

Before the first period was even half over Tuesday, the Maple Leafs took a 3-0 lead. Toronto forced puck-management miscues. They exited the zone briskly, capitalizing on the Sabres’ forecheckers getting caught beneath the puck. And the Leafs forced the Sabres to box out and defend them in the low slot. The Lightning will surely try to crib this blueprint, but will they be successful?

Against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, a drowsy Tampa Bay team recently back from a four-game road trip started off slowly. They struggled to defend around the slot and Anaheim created chances off the cycle.

But then the Lightning found their mojo. Their defencemen got involved in the offence and were forceful pinching up the wall. They were focused on driving the puck deep below the goal line and working the Ducks low to high as the third forward scurried to the point. When the Lightning can use give-and-go’s to open up the middle of the ice and/or hit the second wave on the rush, they are tough to beat.

The Lightning are pretty darn good at home. At 5-on-5, they are outscoring their opponents 73-41 in Amalie Arena, and only the Hurricanes have a better high-danger chances percentage in their own rink. While the Sabres have a sterling road record, their advanced stats are below average among NHL teams when playing on the road. So, what accounts for their impressive win-loss record? Buffalo’s shooting percentage is 12.52, second best in the NHL on the road.

After allowing four goals on Saturday, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looked very sharp Tuesday night, helping the Lightning survive their sluggish start. On Thursday, they will be going against either Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Eric Comrie (two of the NHL’s worst in Goals Saved Above Expected), which spells a major goaltending advantage for the Bolts.

With Tampa Bay at home and having the last change, coach Jon Cooper will be determined to use different shutdown matchups against Tage Thompson to slow down the Sabres’ most dynamic line. If Tampa Bay can keep Buffalo in a defensive posture, it is positioned to win this game by a goal or more.

Pick: Lightning 60-minute line -145

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 7 p.m. ET

Restraint is an underrated quality, but the Detroit Red Wings possess it. Other teams in today’s column, like the Boston Bruins and the Lightning, can put themselves in an extremely aggressive offensive posture and trust they’ll be able to survive the exposure.

Detroit doesn’t play that way. They attack on the rush carefully – with waves, but with an eye toward not getting caught on the counterattack. It’s a deliberate rush. And when they forecheck, they are careful not to be caught without forward support.

The Red Wings try many of the same offensive tactics as their peers: executing backdoor cuts, bringing a third man high, shooting into double-stack screens. But they do so in a more restrained way, so their opponent doesn’t strike off a counter.

What makes this matchup tantalizing is the Rangers can bully a team that is reflexively reined in. Starting with their goaltender, the Rangers want to move the puck up ice quickly. Igor Shesterkin readily utilizes quick-ups to initiate the transition, and, off won faceoffs, the Rangers’ blueliners will look to use the stretch or flip pass as a way to exit their own end and put their opponent on its heels. When the Red Wings are on the forecheck, expect the Rangers forwards to fly the zone in hopes of getting behind the Detroit defencemen.

Things won’t get much easier for the Red Wings defending on the cycle either, as the Rangers interchange freely, making Detroit’s ability to sort out coverage a paramount concern. If that doesn’t work, I expect New York to implement a lot of picks to free up the puck-carrier, disrupting the Red Wings’ man-on-man defensive coverage.

The Red Wings have won six of their past seven games, which makes fading them a little frightening. But their underlying metrics at 5-on-5 in those games are awful. If they beat the Rangers on Thursday night, they’d be handing New York its third straight loss, something that hasn’t happened since American Thanksgiving.

With the Red Wings missing Lucas Raymond, I think Detroit will struggle to create offence against Shesterkin. The Rangers have been a stellar road team this season, and I will happily take them while they are smarting from two consecutive defeats.

Pick: Rangers -165

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 10 p.m. ET

The Bruins don’t lose often, and they see even fewer defeats in regulation. But their worst losses of this season have all been by three goals. Two of them came against division rivals, the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and both of those were on the road. But the third instance was at home against the Seattle Kraken, who blanked Boston 3-0. While a stunning result at the time, it looks increasingly anomalous with distance.

We may remember that period as the highlight of the Kraken season. The halcyon days. Their victory over the Bruins was their seventh win on what would be an eight-game win streak. Since then, things have been less cheery for Seattle. The Kraken are 7-7-2 in in their past 16 games. They lost their Pacific Division lead and could fall into a wild-card spot if their play doesn’t improve. And the Kraken’s advanced stats aren’t good. In expected goals and high-danger chances, they are below average.

I have trouble envisioning the Kraken generating offence in this game unless the Bruins feed the Kraken counterattack. The Bruins’ breakout is too good for the Kraken to consistently hem them in. The Bruins’ gaps are too good for the Kraken to push them back on entries for rush looks. No one is better than Boston at getting in skating, passing, and shooting lanes. The Kraken’s 10.55 high danger chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 – a worse rate than Anaheim’s – doesn’t inspire confidence.

Remember when the Bruins lost four of five and the team finally hit some adversity? Well, now that looks like a distant memory. They are on a four-game win streak, outscoring their opponents 17-5 in those four contests. Left winger Jake DeBrusk is back.

The Bruins aren’t quite as good on the road as at home, but they are 19-6-2, a still-awesome record while Seattle has been better on the road than at home. Ultimately, the Bruins are so good this regular season that it is difficult to imagine the Kraken sweeping their series against Boston. With a couple days of rest, I think the Bruins take care of business in the first game of their road trip.

Pick: Bruins -165