Two kinds of people love betting unders: opportunists and gluttons for punishment. It’s hard to be objective, but I continue to put myself in the former category. The Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers game on Saturday has a few tantalizing betting angles. Along with picking the game-winner, I am tacking hard toward unders.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

Saturday, May 28 – 8:00 PM ET

Advance far enough in the postseason and strengths can turn into weaknesses. It seems hard to believe now, but the Carolina Hurricanes thrived on the road during the regular season with a record of 25-12-6. When they were away, the Hurricanes ranked second best and best in the NHL respectively in expected goals and high-danger chances percentage at 5-on-5—and on the penalty kill, they were the league’s best in a landslide.

The Hurricanes are winless on the road in the postseason and their penalty kill has become a vulnerability. Go figure. On Saturday, I think Carolina snaps its road losing spell and overcomes its struggles on the penalty kill by staying out of the box.

A widely discussed reason the home team has won every game in this series is the matchups. In Carolina, when the Hurricanes’ shutdown line, led by Jordan Staal, is utilized against the Mika Zibanejad line, the Rangers’ first line is scoreless and is being doubled in shots. Being at home gives the Hurricanes the last change and the agency to impose this matchup. When the Rangers are home, the Zibanejad line has a 5-1 high-danger chances differential and has recorded two and allowed two 5-on-5 goals. With the boys back in mid-town on Saturday night, coach Gerard Gallant will certainly be looking to move Zibanejad away from Staal’s line.

And yet, in sum, the Hurricanes have been the better team in Madison Square Garden. When the score has been within one goal, the Hurricanes have outshot the Rangers, 43-28, in New York. Carolina also enjoys a +12 high-danger chances differential. Expanding the sample size to the entire series thus far, the Hurricanes have been the better team at 5-on-5 with a +21 high-danger chances differential through five games. They have more shots and shot attempts. They are faster.

When the Hurricanes stay out of the penalty box, they are afforded a style of play that is unglamorous, yet highly effective. They apply their heavy forecheck to wear their opponent down. The Hurricanes’ forwards are dogged in their puck pursuit, and their defencemen step up and pressure the Rangers’ outlets into turnovers, further entrenching zone time for Carolina. The outcome is that New York spends long stretches of time trying to exit its own end.

As hard as breakouts have been for the Rangers, the neutral zone has also been a place of danger as the Hurricanes have used the middle zone to swallow up the Rangers’ transition and reclaim possession. Offence has been extremely hard to come by for the Hurricanes, but they have been so stingy at 5-on-5 that they don’t need much scoring to grab a victory. This is underscored by the fact that two of their three wins have come when they scored two goals.

Before the series started, the great differentiator in this matchup seemed like it might be Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, if he returned to form. Oddly, while Shesterkin has been outstanding, submitting a 7.21 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx), so has his adversary, Antti Raanta, offering a not-too-shabby 5.15. With both goaltenders playing at a high level, I think the Hurricanes’ roster depth and experience will help them squeak out a win on the road.

Pick: Hurricanes -110

In the zany world of over/unders, this series has yielded zero overs, which makes me a little nervous. But the goaltending in this matchup has been terrific, and the biggest surprise of the series has been the Rangers’ smothering defence.

Give credit where it is due: The Rangers have done an outstanding job at taking away shots in the slot and thwarting the Hurricanes’ defencemen’s effectiveness as offensive options. All season, Carolina worked the high cycle by bringing a forward high. That allowed the weak-side defenceman to dip into the slot or the high forward to shoot into a double-stack screen. Furthermore, the Hurricanes leaned on their defencemen to incorporate a “ready-shoot” mentality that enabled rebounds and shot tips. The Rangers have eliminated the shooting lanes above the circles in impressive fashion. The Hurricanes have been boxed out and traffic has been relatively mild.

On the other end of the ice, the Rangers have found it taxing to create offence against the Hurricanes, who gap up better than any other team in the NHL. On the cycle, the Rangers have tried to disrupt the Hurricanes’ man-on-man defence by creating picks and literally whacking sticks out of their opponents’ gloves. As far as generating chances off the rush, they have mostly relied on counterattack chances when the Hurricanes try to hold the zone, or on Carolina’s puck-management miscues. The Rangers’ difficulties at 5-on-5 have led to an unhealthy dependence on the power play, as they try to pass the puck around so they can open up a seam for Zibanejad.

The maddening thing about this series is that, just when offensive chances seem to materialize, things unravel. For instance, the Hurricanes continue to try to connect on the backdoor pass on odd-man rush chances even when the Rangers skaters play the pass. The Hurricanes have had success finding a teammate jumping off the bench when re-entering the zone after a neutral-zone regroup, but haven’t been able to convert when the unchecked man swoops into the zone.

Since long-distance shots are being gobbled up by the Rangers, what if the Hurricanes consistently place a shooter behind the center when they win the faceoff, which they usually do? On occasion, the Hurricanes’ F3 gets lost in the slot when the Rangers fail to sort out their defensive zone coverage on a chip and chase, yet they haven’t gotten burned for it. Should the Rangers have more wings fly the zone to prey on the Hurricanes’ defencemen’s determination to hold the zone?

Each game seems to tease out the potential of a goal before it disintegrates at the last second. That would seem unsustainable in the long term, but here we are. The series is nearly over. Factor in the high-level goaltending and 5.5 total goals seems generous.

Pick: Under 5.5 Total Goals -144

Andrew Copp was a hero in Round 1, notching a point in every game and helping to propel the Rangers to an unlikely series comeback as they faced three straight elimination games. One round later and the luster has begun to fade. Through five games, Copp has one game where he registered points and that was in Game 4. In Round 2, he has three high-danger chances at all-strengths, which ranks eighth on the team. In individual expected goals, he slots in at ninth. Not great!

Copp’s line has struggled and he hasn’t offered much in the way of aid. Furthermore, in Games 3 and 4, his line saw a lot of time against Staal’s line, suggesting that coach Gerard Gallant is okay making Copp’s line the sacrificial pig. Not a good omen for offensive production.

Fading any Rangers player’s point total demands a discussion about the power play, because it is a fount of productivity for the team. While Copp has a power-play assist in this series, he also plays on the second unit. This is a crucial detail because if a bettor were to play the Ryan Strome points under or Chris Kreider shots under, there should be a reasonable fear that the Rangers look to feed the tip play in the slot to open up the seam pass to Zibanejad. With Copp on the second unit, bettors are more insulated from the whims of the first power-play unit. Copp doesn’t have the same chance to leach points or shots that players on the first unit do.

The catalyst for Ryan Lindgren’s goal in Game 4 was Copp winning a battle against Vincent Trocheck in the offensive zone. But aside from that sequence, Copp hasn’t been the same playmaking force he was in Round 1, seemingly stymied by the Canes’ abrasive defensive style. I think scoring will be hard to find in Game 6, especially at 5-on-5. Getting the under for Copp at this price seems like the sportsbooks are rewarding him for his play last round. I will happily take advantage.

Pick: Andrew Copp Under 0.5 Points -135