Intelligent Hockey: Best bets for Saturday’s Game 6 contests

For a successful franchise, the NHL regular season rewards persistence and execution. And then the playoffs start, and for half of the participants, six months of hard work is sledgehammered to smithereens over the course of two weeks or less.

The first round will be concluding soon, and it hasn’t disappointed. We’re at the elimination stage, where teams are one loss away from going home. Some of the greatest postseason performances we’ve ever seen are animated by a preservation instinct.

Here are my favourite bets to steer you through the second weekend of the first round.

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

Saturday April 29 – 8 PM ET

Some of the best works of art grapple with the concept of déjà vu, a phenomenon that has resonance because of its universality and eeriness. The New York Rangers can speak to that, as they have lived this current scenario before.

Last season, they had a 2-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final. But starting in Game 3, the Rangers’ offence evaporated, the walls caved in, and they lost four straight. After drubbing the New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-1 in consecutive games in this season’s first round, the Blueshirts have dropped three straight and been held to a total of two goals in those three contests. Projecting forward, can the Rangers find their offence? Or is their demise a fait accompli?

I think things could get bleak for the Rangers! At 5-on-5, this team has had trouble even sniffing the net over the last three games. Its offensive expected goals is 2.1 when the score is within one, which if applied to the regular season would be the worst in the NHL. Yes, even a smidge worse than the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. In high-danger chances, New York has gotten roasted 34-14!

If New Jersey defends like it has been, it could win the East. The Devils have excelled at layering their defence in the neutral zone and in their own end, consistently cutting off skating lanes and forcing the Rangers to try to go east-west or chip the puck deep. In the offensive zone, the Rangers have been cordoned to the perimeter. The Devils have stayed in front of the puck with rare lapses, and they’ve boxed out extremely well when the Rangers have funneled the puck toward the goal.

All of which is to say, I think there is tremendous opportunity with a bundle of targeted player points unders. We could do something lame like take the game under, or we could try to rack up a bunch of W’s. But how to find the right players?

I’ve settled on two players whose scoring likely needs to come at 5-on-5 because they get scraps on the second unit of the power play, and two other players who I think will struggle to collect power-play points, even should New York strike with the man advantage.

The “Kid” Line hasn’t had the same impact that it did last playoffs. It has one goal in the series, and over the last three games it has lost the high-danger chances battle. Filip Chytil and his linemates have made a concerted effort to power the puck toward the net and try to play a more simplified style, but the scoring hasn’t been there as the entire Rangers’ offence has been sapped of its rush offence and is close to lifeless on the forecheck.

On occasion, the Chytil line has tested Devils goaltender Akira Schmid, and Schmid has come up with a couple of big saves. Zooming out, I think grinding out a goal at 5-on-5 will be challenging for Chytil and his mates considering how well the Devils have done killing plays.

In theory, Vincent Trocheck will have more skill on his line, even with uncertainty as to who his wings may be, but the consistent thread with Trocheck is that his usage makes it difficult for him to score. Coach Gerard Gallant leans on him for defensive zone faceoffs and, given the Rangers’ immense difficulty wrestling control of the puck and exiting the zone, Trocheck spends a lot of time chasing. Trocheck is a versatile player, someone who can score in the middle of the slot (like his goal in Game 4) or initiate a rush chance. But with Trocheck not playing on the first unit of the power play, I am happy to fade his prospects at 5-on-5.

I am also bearish on the scoring outlook for the Rangers’ power play, at least for certain players. The Rangers have been rotating Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad around without success. The Devils have been effective at stymying Adam Fox as the quarterback on the man advantage, and the Rangers have struggled to set up Chris Kreider for the tip-in goals like they did in the early part of the series.

With Kane, Panarin, or both, playing the flanks, they will have the puck a lot. But both forwards are a little too pensive with the puck, which has thwarted the Rangers’ power-play ambitions. I love the idea of fading Kane and Panarin for a segment of the game. With how good the Devils’ penalty kill looks, I like my chances.

Finally, there is one bet on the other side that has hit every game of the series. The player is electrifying to watch, and he is arguably the most talented skater in Devils’ franchise history.

But Jack Hughes’s points total over/under is 1.5 in a series starved for offence. He has had one point or less in all five games, and with Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin needing a near-perfect performance to salvage his team’s cratering offence, I think a multipoint game will be hard to come by.

The Devils have been looking to attack up the gut on their transition and have had success exposing the Rangers defencemen caught too far split wide. But if New York can be especially attuned to that when Hughes is out there, I’ll feel even more confident about his under.

Picks: Filip Chytil U 0.5 points -165, Vincent Trocheck U 0.5 points -140, Artemi Panarin U 0.5 power-play points -155, Patrick Kane U 0.5 power-play points -190, Jack Hughes U 1.5 points -185

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Saturday April 29 – 10 PM ET

The Oilers had what is tantamount to a near-death experience. They trailed 2-1 in the series and were losing 3-0 after the first period of Game 4. Falling behind 3-1 in a series is close to fatal for your Cup aspirations. But the Oilers rallied because they have one of the greatest forward duos of all time in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and underrated depth. From forwards one through 11 and throughout their entire regular seven-man defensive corps, there are not a lot of weak points on this team.

Now the Oilers are on the verge of ousting their foes from Los Angeles for the second-straight year. With so many series going to six or seven, a win on Saturday night would avoid an elimination game and provide extra rest. But it is foolish to dismiss the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles’s roadmap to winning is through puck control. The Kings originally envisioned that their 1-3-1 neutral-zone coverage could gum up the Oilers’ rush offence, thereby kneecapping Edmonton’s scoring. Didn’t quite work out that way! The Oilers are a strong forechecking and cycle team, and they have spent extended time in the offensive zone setting up plays.

When the puck is in the Kings’ end, Edmonton slowly picks them apart, like a teacher taking a student to task. The Kings’ man-on-man defence can be exploited by the Oilers’ interchanges and their ability to spread Los Angeles out and prey on different matchups. By using picks, backdoor cuts, or baiting them into double-teams, Edmonton understands how to create mismatches and turn Los Angeles into a pretzel. So, the way to avoid getting feasted on by the Oilers is to stay on the attack.

In Game 5, one of the Kings’ biggest problems was being too hasty to surrender the puck, sometimes blindly heaving shots on net without any traffic or player in sight to retrieve it.

The Oilers have been effective at killing plays, but Los Angeles has had success in this series grinding away using the low cycle and the low-to-high play. Most importantly for the Kings, time spent in the offensive zone is not spent defending, so more time putting Edmonton in chase mode could allow the Kings to design plays where they force the Oilers to box them out in the slot, where L.A. has had success. If the Kings get into a game where they are shooting for rebounds and forcing Edmonton to contain them in the slot, that is playing on the Kings’ terms.

The Oilers decided in Game 5 that the area pass would be an effective mechanism of zone exit, and on the Nick Bjugstad goal, it was Zach Hyman’s retrieval that catalyzed the game winner. Take notice, Los Angeles! In their worst moments, the Kings spent too much time trying to direct-pass the puck out of their own end or looking to go up the boards. In Game 6, coach Todd McLellan would be wise to implore his defencemen to try to push the puck north more so the Kings can possibly create something in transition, or at minimum drive the puck below the goal line.

With the Kings at home, they’ll have last change, giving them the opportunity to use their shutdown line against the McDavid-Draisaitl combo. But a part of me wonders why McLellan doesn’t go a step further and put all his best defenders on one line. Why not put Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson, and Phillip Danault as a triumvirate with the objective of making life hell for McDavid and Draisaitl? Let the other players on the Oilers beat you.

Regardless, I like the Kings’ depth and goaltending edge, and I think if they lose, it will take extra time. I’ll take the Kings’ puck line.

Pick: Kings puck line +1.5 -175