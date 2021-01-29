Slightly more than two weeks into the 2020-21 NHL season, home teams and favourites are thriving even more than in seasons past.

But it might be foolish to read that trend as static.

The chaos of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on individual rosters, along with the uncertainty inherent in a reconfigured schedule and divisions, can be a benefit for bettors.

With players’ statuses for games in almost perpetual limbo, depth is paramount, and for some teams a prolonged losing streak precipitates an existential crisis.

Word to the wise: Tack toward the deep rosters and desperate teams.

As fans bask in the glory of a weekend slate replete with action, here’s a Saturday primer for where bets of value can be found.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, Jan. 30 – 8 PM ET

Odds: Colorado -150

If you sporadically visit the hockey nerdosphere, the Minnesota Wild are on your radar—or they will be soon. For the uninitiated: The Wild lead the NHL in expected goals percentage at 5-on-5, thanks to their top-six offence and defence in that metric. Minnesota also leads the NHL in high-danger chances percentage by a wide margin. In layman’s terms, the Wild are roasting their opponents at five a side.

Fuelled by dynamic rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota boasts depth at all positions. Heck, the Wild lost their No. 1 goaltender, and their backup, but are undeterred with Kaapo Kahkonen in net. The team’s contributions come from many quarters, making them a difficult matchup for Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Avalanche.

The odds for the Avalanche against some opponents have been excessive, at times sailing north of -200. Moreover, results on the ice have been erratic. Sure, there have been a few blowouts, but Colorado has a 5-3 record in the West Division, and needed a sweep of San Jose to crawl over .500. There is a blueprint for besting Colorado that a woebegone San Jose team couldn’t execute, but Minnesota, also at 5-3, can.

Minnesota will want to gridlock the neutral zone, taking away Colorado’s speed in transition. If the Wild force the Avalanche to rely on the forecheck for offence, Minnesota’s mobile defensive corps can limit its adversary’s offensive zone time by testing Colorado’s penchant to create turnovers. As fast as the Avalanche are, the Wild will be able to match their speed, and the possibility of counterattacks by Minnesota when Colorado brings a forward high is worth keeping an eye on.

One final advantage for the Wild is that they have the last change since they are home. Minnesota coach Dean Evason will get the chance to find the right matchup against the Nathan MacKinnon line, which has a +21 shot differential season at 5-on-5 and has nearly doubled opponents in high-danger chances. Against good teams, the Avs are a smidge too dependent on their top line, and when they lose the rush, they stumble. Even with Kevin Fiala sidelined due to a three-game suspension, Minnesota has the personnel and schemes to thwart Colorado and pull off an upset.

Pick: Minnesota Wild +130

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, Jan. 30 – 7 PM ET

Odds: Philadelphia -120

Mired in a two-game losing streak as they entered Thursday night, the New York Islanders had multiple wishes granted in the first period against the Washington Capitals. They received two goals from their bottom-six forwards and dominated on special teams.

But in the second period, the Islanders slammed the snooze button on their alarm clock. The Capitals racked up five goals in the middle frame as New York’s defensive gaps collapsed and its goaltending faltered. Squinting closely, steam appeared to be rising from coach Barry Trotz’s head.

Now with a three-game losing streak after playing only seven games, the Islanders are at an inflection point as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday. Fortunately, the Flyers are potential catnip for the reeling New York team.

Losing their No. 1 centre and reigning Selke Trophy winner Sean Couturier in the second game of the season, Philadelphia deserves credit for chugging along and keeping its perch near the top of the East Division. But dive into the numbers, and the Flyers’ current play invites skepticism.

For starters, the Flyers’ 5-on-5 PDO – a gauge for puck luck – is second highest in the NHL to only the Capitals. The beneficiary of this good fortune has been their shooting percentage, which is at 12.24 per cent at 5-on-5 and rises to 14.74 per cent at all strengths. This resonates because the Flyers are currently last in the NHL at shots per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. In other words, a streak of luck is masking the fact that they manufacture too few shots. That does not seem sustainable.

Was Thursday night an aberration for New York? Before the Islanders’ implosion, they were allowing 1.83 goals against per game, second best in the NHL. Even after getting swept by the Capitals, the Islanders are so stingy on defence that they are ranked seventh in the league in high-danger chances. As slight underdogs against Philadelphia, New York has the team defence to snap its losing streak against a wobbly Flyers squad.

Pick: Islanders +100

Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Jan. 30 – 7 PM ET

Odds: Carolina -130

The Dallas Stars are converting on more than half of their power-play chances. No, that is not a misprint. The 10 goals the Stars have tallied on the man advantage has propelled them to first in the league in offence, and that is notwithstanding the fact that they are missing Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, two key pieces of their power play. Now, Roope Hintz’s status is also in doubt for Saturday.

The Carolina Hurricanes enter Saturday as an immovable object, boasting the second-best penalty kill in the NHL. But if the Stars’ power play short-circuits, they are forced to lean on an offence producing a below-average 2.07 goals per game at 5-on-5. Hmmm.

Both teams have excellent defences and are tied for first in the NHL in goals against at 1.50. The Hurricanes are frequently at the top of the league in expected goals because they generate so many quality chances. Last season they were second, and currently they rank third. But creating quality looks does not always equate to consistent conversion on those opportunities. At the moment, the Hurricanes are dead last in goals per game at 5-on-5.

An over/under that has a built-in cushion for an empty-net goal or overtime marker is worth submitting to with haste. This has all the makings of a fast, exciting game that yields few goals.

Pick: Under 5.5 Goals