The second game of a two-game series is a tricky dance for bettors.



Is the opponent a bad matchup for the loser of the first game, or did they just have a poor outing? Are they just too tired or injured?



This week’s cluster of bets feature skilled teams coming off a loss, all stoked by a tightening playoff race.



Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

Saturday, March 20 – 1PM ET



The elevator pitch for this bet is simple: It’s hard to believe the Devils will win three straight. Before ripping off consecutive wins against Buffalo on Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Devils had won two of their last 14 games. Almost as strikingly, 10 of their 12 losses came in regulation.



After missing the entire first half of February because of COVID-19 postponements, the Devils have played 18 games since their long layoff. Using expected goals and high-danger chances as a gauge, the Devils were a horrific defensive team before the COVID break and they continue to be a bad one after. But the key difference between the Devils before the break and the current team is their offence. In the Devils’ first nine games of the season, they were a top-10 team in high-danger chances generated. Now they rank in the bottom 10.



The Pittsburgh Penguins could use some good news. Their superstar centre Evgeni Malkin is out for the foreseeable future, and in Game 1 against New Jersey we got a look at the rejiggered second line.



With Evan Rodrigues in the middle and Brandon Tanev bumped up to the role of second line wing, the dynamism that Malkin injected into the rush disappeared. The new second line was reduced to a more one-dimensional, forecheck-centric game. But intriguingly, the struggles were most conspicuous in the defensive end.



One whistle before the Jack Hughes goal, Rodrigues tried to overload on the puck in the corner and left Yegor Sharangovich wide open along the near post. On the Hughes goal, Rodrigues, and then John Marino, were shed by Hughes before the puck was deposited in the top corner. The Rodrigues line was the only Penguins line to be outshot at 5-on-5, and they tied for the most high-danger chances allowed of any of their peer lines. A better performance is expected and demanded on Saturday.



At 5-on-5, the Penguins manufactured and allowed the most shot attempts of any game they played this season. That seems appropriate because the Penguins were sluggish in their defensive coverage but also finished with a 3.2 expected goals. It was an uneven effort.



The Sidney Crosby line led Pittsburgh in high-danger chances, but the way to expand the access of opportunity is by the Penguins activating their defencemen. Rearguard Mike Matheson had a few good looks off the weak side, and Kris Letang was weirdly stationary in the first half of Thursday, but I expect him to play a far larger role Saturday.



Ultimately, the Devils have a poor defensive group and a limited offence. They are 30th in penalty kill and in faceoff percentage, a potentially tragic combination against the Penguins. On Saturday, Pittsburgh’s skill and depth should overpower New Jersey and the price allows for a moneyline grab.



Pick: Penguins -155



Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers

Saturday, March 20 – 2PM ET



The lede will not be buried: In the Florida Panthers’ 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, Nashville’s goaltender Juuse Saros finished with a 2.35 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx). For context, Saros finished with the best GSAx of any goaltender that played on Thursday by a lot. (Jonathan Bernier sat in second with a 1.36 GSAx.)



Florida sprayed shots on Saros all night and chances were produced in different ways. The Panthers engineered looks from the cycle and rush. They generated chances from faceoffs and when Aaron Ekblad attacked. On the Jonathan Huberdeau goal, the counterattack came off a turnover in the neutral zone.



Florida killed teams with their speed through the neutral zone early in the season, but against Nashville they bullied their way to the slot. The Panthers’ speed on retrievals had the Predators constantly chasing them around their own end.



From a betting perspective, the Panthers are finally getting more respect but still seem a little underpriced, which means we need to buy before the market corrects. Nine teams have lower Stanley Cup odds right now, despite the Panthers boasting the third-best expected goals and sixth best high-danger chances percentage. In the month of March, the Panthers rank second and fifth in both of those categories. Florida is a buzzsaw.



In the last month, as the injury bug afflicted their defensive group, Nashville has become a below average defensive team. In the month of March, the Predators are a bottom-five team in shots against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. And while Saros was scary on Thursday, he has a -5.02 GSAx on the season. A flood of rubber is coming his way if he is between the pipes on Saturday.



The Panthers had three man-advantage chances on Thursday, and the Predators killed them off, but that trend seems unlikely to replicate. Florida has a top 10 power play and Nashville is the worst team on the penalty kill.



The Panthers have lost two consecutive games only once this season and that was to Carolina, in extra time, in both contests. After a surprising defeat, I expect the Panthers to coast on Saturday, and I recommend the 60-minute line.



Pick: Panthers -130



Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, March 20 – 7PM ET



The Central Division is unforgiving. Despite an eight-game winning streak that ended on Tuesday, the Hurricanes are only tied for second in their division. But for bettors, the top teams having a carrot for constant motivation is a blessing.



The Blue Jackets’ victory on Thursday saw several important occurrences crystalize. Scheduling resulted in a well-rested Columbus and a fatigued Carolina. Seth Jones submitted a heroic effort. The Blue Jackets also converted on the Hurricanes’ transition defence, which has recently been vulnerable, with Jones notching the squad’s only 5-on-5 goal in that mode. And goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made a few spectacular saves. But spinning forward, there are reasons to be skeptical of a Blue Jackets’ sweep.



For starters, the Blue Jackets struggle to generate scoring chances and when they do they are usually one and dones. Columbus ranks second to last in shot attempts per hour and is dead last in high-danger chances per 60 minutes. When things become ugly for Columbus, their puck management issues weigh them down and they become marooned in their own end.



The Blue Jackets play a game predicated on counterattacks, and even on Thursday, they tried to sporadically fly the zone to see if they could free their forwards for open ice. Columbus’s trio to keep an eye on is the Jack Roslovic line, as they can sling the puck around in transition but also leave their defencemen stranded when they get caught deep and the puck reverses course. With Carolina at home and having the last line change, I am curious to see how Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour tries to torture Columbus with his matchups in the second meeting.



The Hurricanes expect to generate offence three ways against the Blue Jackets: establish the forecheck and throw pucks on net, act as a playmaker from below the goal line and find players in the slot; and have the strong-side defenceman pinch, and as he slides down, look to pass to a forward retreating to the slot.



In the last two months, the Blue Jackets have won two games in a row twice, and neither was for a sweep. I don’t expect that to change and champion the Hurricanes at the 60-minute line.



Pick: Hurricanes -112

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.