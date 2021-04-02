Pop quiz: What number is higher, the Buffalo Sabres’ total wins or the combined home-ice, regulation-time losses of the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden Knights? The answer: It’s a tie, with both at seven. For this week's bets, I preach favourites that have been dominant at home.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, Apr. 3 – 1PM ET

The Lightning were on the cusp of losing four straight games. Trailing the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 with under 10 minutes left in the third period Thursday night, two quick-strike goals changed an L to a W.

Considering the Lightning’s recent dip in performance, coupled with their struggles in March against the Red Wings, Saturday afternoon seems primed for a rout by the former Cup champs as they will be out for blood.

If Andrei Vasilevskiy, the future 2021 Vezina Trophy winner, starts in goal, there are only two ways the Lightning could lose. The first is if they fall in love with east-west passes in transition. In their 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 27th, the Bolts succumbed to this temptation and it proved costly.

The second way is if the Red Wings, especially, Dylan Larkin's line, are able to isolate a Tampa Bay defenceman in open ice. On Thursday night we saw this when Cal Foote lost the edge to Columbus forward Eric Robinson.

The Red Wings have been starting goaltenders Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard of late, which means the Lightning should shoot from all angles to test an underwhelming foil in net. Moreover, they should be able to overwhelm a feeble Detroit defensive group with their swarming forecheck and by using lots of motion on the cycle.

The Red Wings have been friskier lately, but they are a bottom-seven team in expected goals and high-danger chances percentage at 5-on-5. The Red Wings submitted a strong effort on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, but against the same foe on Tuesday, they looked helpless outside the offensive zone.

The Red Wings lost the first game of the Panthers series in the first period because they were incapable of locking down players without the puck. The Lightning’s skill players can push the Detroit defenders back with their speed and watch the neutral zone open up like a highway. If the Red Wings do try to step up in the neutral zone, Tampa Bay can run timing routes that will force the Red Wings’ player to track underneath in a foot race to defend the Lightning skater accelerating off the weak side.

Tampa Bay’s rush attack has multiple avenues for success against Detroit’s fragile transition defense. But trading chances may be riskier than applying pressure through the forecheck and by whipping pucks at net and forcing battles around the slot. Ultimately, it is hard to envision the Red Wings’ skaters boxing out consistently for three periods. Tampa Bay, in regulation time to whittle down the price, is the move at -186.

Pick: Lightning -186

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders

Saturday, Apr. 3 – 7PM ET

Best not to mince words: Getting trounced by the woeful Sabres is humiliating. But the Flyers have followed up their previous two embarrassing losses with a victory in the next game, one of these coming on the road against the New York Islanders. This time, though, that seems unlikely because New York presents several matchup problems for Philadelphia.

First, can the Flyers maintain sustained offensive pressure against the Islanders’ defence? Philadelphia finished its two-game series against Buffalo with a wretched 40.0 high-danger chances percentage. Only five teams are worse in high-danger chances created per 60 minutes than Philadelphia in its last 10 games. The Flyers are getting shots on net, but a lot of them are from non-scoring areas.

This should raise alarms against a strong Isles' defensive corps. The New York defensive group will be choking off entries on vertical passes and steering Philadelphia to the perimeter when they do carry the puck in. If Philadelphia tries to swing the puck wing-to-wing, the Islanders can swat away passes and convert a turnover into a counterattack. The return of Noah Dobson enhances the Islanders’ predilection for turning defence into offence.

The canary-in-a-coalmine stat for the Islanders is that, bizarrely, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle have pitiful numbers against the Flyers this season. But since they are home, the Islanders can dictate the matchups for this line, which just scorched the Washington Capitals.

The Flyers’ goaltending problem could submarine a strong effort by their skaters. The Islanders don’t have skeletons in their closet. The Islanders’ inherent matchup advantages overwhelm the distasteful price of -165 moneyline.

Pick: Islanders -165

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, Apr. 3 – 9PM ET

The Wild squeezed out two points in a shootout on Thursday, but there are reasons to be skeptical that they will win a second game in Vegas.

In thrall to the salary cap, Vegas was limited to 10 forwards on Thursday night because of an injury and suspension, so coach Peter DeBoer kept the William Karlsson line intact and mixed and matched the rest of his seven forwards. Nevertheless, in the first game of their mini-series, the Golden Knights finished with more high-danger chances and shots at 5-on-5 than the Wild.

The stats underline that Vegas found multiple areas of weakness against the Wild, but were thwarted by goaltender Cam Talbot. Talbot finished the game with a 2.10 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) and made a few spectacular saves to alter the night’s outcome.

Against the San Jose Sharks earlier this week, the Wild were prone to turnovers from below the circles on their zone exits. That weakness continued to plague them against the Golden Knights on Thursday, with the Wild relinquishing pucks on their breakout and Vegas finishing with 38 shot attempts at 5-on-5 through two periods. The Wild also gave up far too many odd-man rushes, as the Golden Knights exploited Minnesota’s desperation to initiate a successful forecheck and cycle.

Heading into Saturday, the most interesting subplot is Vegas’s defensive pairing of Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore and their influence on the game. The stats reveal that these two players provide a meteoric impact on offence, but can also torpedo their team with their defensive deficiencies. To wit, before last night’s game, their expected goals against outpaced their expected goals created.

On the William Karlsson goal, Theodore jumped into the rush and would earn a primary assist. But later in the contest, a failed pass by Derek Roy to the low slot landed on Kevin Fiala’s stick just above the dot. Wanting to keep the cycle alive, Theodore pinched and Fiala easily chipped it by him for a 2-on-1.

Against Los Angeles this week and on the Kirill Kaprizov goal last night, Vegas was vulnerable in transition defense. The Wild found a lot of offense off counterattacks, probably exacerbated by the Golden Knight’s forward shortage.

Still, to win on Saturday, Minnesota needs to find traction on the cycle. Since the Golden Knights front the puck, the Wild may want to utilize the lively boards as a prop to set up their men underneath in the low slot. Oddly, that wasn’t tried on Thursday, but it could affect Saturday if employed.

The Golden Knights were 14-2-1 at home as of Tuesday of this week. Dropping three straight at home seems unlikely for Vegas. Even at -162 for Vegas, I would implore bettors to grab the home team.

Pick: Golden Knights -162