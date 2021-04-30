The twilight of the regular season has a different rhythm. Like passengers on a plane finding their best position of repose, the playoff-bound teams are settling in for a long journey. For teams still hoping to enter the playoff bubble, the next two weeks hold an extra dose of anxiety. Soon, very soon, the season will be over. Poof. For bettors, various trends help guide investment.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders

Saturday, May 1 – 7PM ET

Panic? Nah. Thursday night’s 4-0 victory by the Islanders over the Rangers was an emphatic about-face after suffering three straight losses to the Washington Capitals. The Islanders have been subject to Jekyll-and-Hyde play in their last 10 games, begging the question of which team bettors should expect to see on Saturday.

The ugly three-game sweep saw the Islanders playing sloppily in their usual areas of strength. They sagged too much on entries and struggled on switches in their own zone. When the Islanders trailed, their speed through the neutral zone was stymied by the Capitals’ 1-3-1 defensive coverage. Mathew Barzal not only was contained, but also became a liability when he tried to play hero with the puck, ceding possession to the adversary in important areas of the ice and allowing the Capitals to counterattack.

Against the Rangers Thursday night, the Islanders seemed to buck their bad habits and hew closer to their “Trotzian” brand of hockey. They tightened their gaps and were the faster to the puck in the offensive zone, allowing for sustained territorial time, which sapped the Rangers of their vaunted transition game.

The Rangers are an awful faceoff team, which allowed the Islanders to run set plays on offensive-zone faceoffs, such as the one that produced a goal for Anthony Beauvillier. The Islanders also were able to execute clever zone exits to put their speedy players in space on the rush.

Even the Islanders’ defencemen participated in the offence, as Nick Leddy’s entry catalyzed the Leo Komarov strike. It was a laudatory effort, but even if the Islanders play a more closely fought game on Saturday, there are three reasons to like their chances at a sweep.

First, the Islanders are deadly at home, boasting a 19-3-3 record in their own barn. Of those six losses, four of them came against the Capitals and Penguins.

Second, the Islanders have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the league. In Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx), both Islanders goaltenders are excelling, thereby promising strong play between the pipes regardless of who gets the nod.

The Rangers announced they are playing Alexander Georgiev, giving the Islanders a clear goaltending edge, as Georgiev’s numbers this season are lacklustre.

Finally, although the Rangers are trying to claw their way into a playoff spot, Chris Kreider missed Thursday night’s game. Whatever is ailing Kreider, it must be significant. Perhaps he plays on Saturday, but it could be a compromised version of Kreider.

Pick: Islanders -132

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, May 1 – 8PM ET

The St. Louis Blues are immersed in a never-ending boom-or-bust cycle. Volatility is their brand. Currently smirking over a four-game win streak with signature victories over the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, St. Louis has likely propelled itself into the final playoff spot in the West.

But the Blues have played this note of optimism before, as their season has been characterized by spurts of wins pocked with long stretches of losing. The Blues have managed to have three four-game win streaks and two losing streaks of five and seven games. So, are the Blues on the precipice of another freefall?

Even in their back-to-back victories, there is reason for the Blues to be concerned. In their two W’s over the Wild, St. Louis finished with an expected goals per 60 minutes of 1.54 at 5-on-5, which would be a league-worst rate if a team posted that clip on the season. Furthermore, the Wild doubled them in high-danger chances in the two contests. St. Louis struggled to hinder the pace of movement on the Minnesota cycle, and the Wild had a lot of success utilizing their defencemen as offensive creators.

The Wild allowing nine goals in their last two games is a result of two things: the Blues’ special teams and poor Minnesota goaltending. The Blues registered three power-plays goals and one shorthanded goal, and Wild goaltender Cam Talbot finished with a -5.32 GSAx in those two games, sabotaging Minnesota in the process.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been the best in the NHL in GSAx in April, so there is the danger of the Blues winning because of another remarkable Binnington effort. But even though the Wild don’t have the hotter goaltender, they do a lot to aid him. They rank second best in the NHL in high-danger chances against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 and are just outside the top 10 in expected goals against per hour. The Wild strive to take away the middle of the ice, and keep the enemy on the perimeter.

The Blues are not positioned to puncture the Minnesota bulwark. In fact, the Blues’ recent body of work should raise alarms. St. Louis is one of the worst teams in the NHL in high-danger chances and expected goals and, remarkably, they have been on their worst behaviour in this regard in April.

The Wild are awesome at home, flexing a 17-4 record on their own ice before this recent two-game losing streak. The Blues winning three games in the Wild’s rink is possible, but not likely.

Pick: Wild -139

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, May 1 – 8PM ET

The Panthers and Blackhawks will soon have different daily agendas. One will have a chance to vie for the Stanley Cup. The other can sit poolside and drink Mojitos.

While a team with nothing to lose can be pesky and sometimes slay its mightier foe, there is reason for skepticism with the Blackhawks. When they played each other Thursday night, it was a microcosm of a season-long trend, as the Panthers have won the battle of expected goals and high-danger chances in six of their seven meetings.

On Thursday, Chicago struggled to contain Florida’s speed on the forecheck and rush as the Panthers delighted in activating their defencemen to wreak havoc on a frail Blackhawks defence. Chicago had difficulty squelching the Panthers’ offence for two reasons: the quickness of Florida through the neutral zone forced Chicago to concede clean entries, and when the Blackhawks did get possession, they were vulnerable to relinquishing the puck under pressure.

Zooming out, the game’s outcome was entirely foreseeable. The Blackhawks rank second-to-worst in the NHL at shots against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, and they are the NHL’s worst team in expected goals and high-danger chances percentage. Translation: Opponents get a lot of rubber on net, and those looks are high quality. This is not a recipe for success.

Moreover, the Blackhawks’ goaltending has fallen off the proverbial cliff. Kevin Lankinen had one of the best GSAx’s in the NHL from the start of the season until March 1st. Since that time, he has been among the NHL’s worst goaltenders. His backup, Malcolm Subban, has been hovering around below average for most of the season. A Blackhawks goaltender snatching victory from the jaws of defeat is possible, but he is just as likely to be a millstone around their necks.

The Panthers have had their struggles in defensive coverage lately, and forward Adam Gaudette’s tally for Chicago on Thursday underscored that vulnerability. Traces of sloppiness on the Panthers’ part were also discernable on the Vinnie Hinostroza tally, where a poor line change led to an odd-man rush.

If Chicago can hem Florida in and force the Panthers to defend from below the circles, an upset is possible. But the Panthers conspicuous superiority make them the smart wager.

Pick: Panthers -157

