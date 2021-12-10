Catching a talented and successful team just as it is about to reverse a losing spell is a recipe for profitability. Three likely playoff teams are mired in a swamp of defeats, but I think this Saturday those teams will return to a winning groove.

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday, December 11 – 7 PM ET

Good times never last forever, do they? From Oct. 27 to Dec. 1, the Maple Leafs posted an incandescent record of 15-2. Twelve of those wins came in regulation. It was a time of bliss and hope.

But now, Toronto has lost three of its last four contests. Goaltending sensation Jack Campbell looks mortal. For the Maple Leafs to make a deep postseason run, their puck management and transition defence need more precision and consistency. In the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, those concerns metastasized.

Toronto prizes driving the puck up the ice with pace. If the Leafs could air drop the puck in the offensive zone they would. With that objective in mind, they can be faulted for acting reckless and ham-fisted with their passes and decision-making before reaching centre ice.

Thursday’s game against the Lightning underscored Toronto’s vulnerabilities. On the Ondrej Palat goal, a botched pass in the neutral zone by William Nylander snowballed after a Jake Muzzin swing and whiff. On the Taylor Raddysh tally, the Toronto forwards glided into the neutral zone, marooning defencemen Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie in their own end. Tampa Bay demonstrated that quality teams can prey on Toronto’s weaknesses. Fortunately, on Saturday night, the Maple Leafs won’t face this issue.

The Derek King era in Chicago is about accountability. Under erstwhile coach Jeremy Colliton, the Blackhawks were guilty of having too many skaters beneath the puck in the offensive zone and of chasing the puck in the neutral zone. Not anymore. Now, the Blackhawks are more inclined to sit back in the middle of the ice and stay above the puck in the offensive zone so they have bodies back when possession changes. The Blackhawks are 9-5 since King took over. Marc-Andre Fleury’s numbers since King took control have dramatically improved.

Still, Toronto is a bad matchup for Chicago, and one big reason is that I don’t think the Blackhawks will be able to score. Since King took over, Chicago has the sixth-worst offensive expected goals per 60 minutes. And in high-danger chances for per hour, only Seattle and Arizona are worse in this time frame.

One area of the game where I expect the Maple Leafs to get a lot of traction is on faceoffs. Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL on draws and, on Thursday night, coach Sheldon Keefe was loading up on offensive zone faceoffs with Auston Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander. With the mobility of the Toronto defencemen, the Leafs have a lot of options to design set plays to give these forwards time and space. At forward and on defence, the Blackhawks are utterly ill equipped to stymie that kind of firepower.

Toronto is missing several key contributors, but many teams are battling the injury bug. The Maple Leafs will be at home, where they are awesome. After losing three of their last four, I expect them to be a focused group ready to pulverize their weaker opponent. The 60-minute line is the best bet in hockey; I’ll grab Toronto in regulation at the more affordable price.

Pick: Maple Leafs -135

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames

Saturday, December 11 – 10 PM ET

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames are both +1800 to win the Stanley Cup on some sportsbooks. But I don’t see these teams as equals. I am a believer in Calgary, and I think the team’s transformation under Darryl Sutter should put him as the lead contender for the Jack Adams Award.

The Flames are knocking on the door for top-five in expected goals and high-danger chances. They have forward depth, led by an elite first line that has walloped its opponents on the rush and cycle. The defensive group has wildly exceeded expectations, with the departure of Mark Giordano barely registering a ripple. And the goaltending has been a triumph. Saturday’s prospective starter, Jacob Markstrom, has the second-best goals saved above expected (GSAx) in the NHL.

With Boston, the negatives outweigh the positives. The Bruins are still far too dependent on the Perfection Line for wins. Taylor Hall has not been the savior for the second line, and the rest of the Bruins’ forward depth is iffy. In their last nine games, the Bruins have been held to two or fewer goals six times. Only once in that stretch have they scored more than four goals and that was against Buffalo.

Admittedly, the Bruins’ 5-on-5 analytics are awesome, but these are largely propelled by the team’s defensive play. Boston is the best team in the NHL in gap control and keeping teams out of the slot. Unequivocally, these are its greatest strengths.

At the same time, the uncertainty in goal casts a pall over the defence. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been better lately, putting him ahead of Linus Ullmark, who has been a disaster. Nevertheless, Swayman is merely average, or slightly worse, at this juncture in his career. The Bruins aren’t a bad team, but I think it’s a mistake to classify them as one of the best in the league, or even their conference.

If the Bruins win on Saturday, it will be because they thwarted Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk line. But that’s a tall task. The variety of ways the Flames’ top three gin up offence makes them relentless.

On zone exits, one of the Flames’ set plays is Tkachuk getting into position as the outlet on the breakout while Gaudreau flies the zone. An underrated passer, Tkachuk tries to spring Gaudreau with a stretch pass. The poor weak-side defender. Suddenly, he is caught in a foot race, trying to impede the crafty and elusive Gaudreau. Advantage, Calgary.

In the offensive zone, the Flames like to bring a forward high and crisscross to use the width of the ice. But the Flames also funnel the puck down low. A favourite tactic is plopping Lindholm in the slot and letting Gaudreau or Tkachuk try to feed him from behind the net. The Bruins may thrive at getting in front of passes and shots they can see, but Calgary will be prepared to attack them from behind the goal.

Boston will need to manage the puck very carefully. The Flames put a premium on forcing neutral-zone turnovers and quickly striking on the counterattack, and while the Bruins are extremely disciplined in their cycle defensive zone coverage, they can be exposed in transition defence, especially off turnovers.

The Flames have lost three straight. I suspect they will be extremely motivated on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Bruins will be playing their third game in four nights, and they have less depth and worse goaltending. I’ll take the Flames, please.

Pick: Flames -125

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, December 11 – 10 PM ET

Indelible memories are rare, but certainly you remember the last time the Edmonton Oilers lost five straight games. After dropping a meaningless COVID makeup game to the Vancouver Canucks on May 15, the Oilers went on and shocked the world, getting swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the postseason.

The 2021-22 Oilers regular season had been notable for its lack of losing streaks. Until this current string of defeats, Edmonton hadn’t lost consecutive games. Now they are allowing their opponents to score first too frequently. They are struggling to score at 5-on-5. And they will be facing the Hurricanes on Saturday, who are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and are riding a three-game win streak.

But I don’t think Edmonton is doomed. First, during the Oilers’ four-game losing streak, they haven’t been playing bad hockey. When the score has been within a goal, Edmonton is posting an expected goals percentage just an eyelash outside the top 10 during this span. In one-goal game situations, the Oilers’ high-danger chances percentage is much better over the last four games than it was in the first 21. Sometimes good process leads to bad outcomes.

On Thursday night, coach Dave Tippett matched up the Leon Draisaitl line against the Perfection Line, and while the B’s first line controlled the play, Draisaitl’s crew held them to zero goals. The Bruins excel in expected goals and shot volume, but the Oilers bested them in both categories.

The Hurricanes make for an irritating opponent. They will look to lock the Oilers in their own end by pressuring Edmonton’s exposable defensive group on breakouts. The Carolina forecheck and rush game will come in layers, requiring Edmonton to track its defensive assignments carefully.

But the Oilers also have a dynamic transition game, and how the Hurricanes’ usually hyper-aggressive defencemen approach their pinching duties when Connor McDavid is on the ice is a critical question. Compounding concerns about containing McDavid and Draisaitl are the absences of half of Carolina’s normal defensive corps, with Brett Pesce, Tony DeAngelo and Ethan Bear out of action.

The Hurricanes have an excellent penalty kill, but the Oilers’ power play is a different beast. The Hurricanes are the second-most-penalized team in the NHL on a per 60-minute basis, and while they may enjoy the goaltending advantage with Frederik Andersen, the Edmonton power play could decide this game. On the cycle, I’m sure Carolina will be closely tracking McDavid and Draisaitl, but Edmonton is happy to run picks for its stars to find them room.

The Oilers started off 9-1 at home but have dropped three straight in their own arena. I think that changes Saturday.

Pick: Oilers -120

