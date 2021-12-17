There are no positive spins to put on this week in the NHL. Seeing so much of the league in COVID-19 protocol is distressing. Finding bets when there is so much uncertainty is that much more difficult. But with the NHL pushing forward, so do we.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, December 18 – 7 PM ET

The Vancouver Canucks are 6-0 since Travis Green was relieved of his duties and Bruce Boudreau took over as head coach. The Green-led Canucks were a mess and a frequent source of criticism in this column. At 5-on-5 under Green, the Canucks were in the bottom 10 in expected goals and ranked fifth worst in high-danger chances percentage. In the half-dozen games since Boudreau has been behind the bench, Vancouver ranks just outside the top 10 in expected goals and ranks average in the league for high-danger chances. The Canucks were rotting under Green.

Canucks fans can point to several players who have seen improvements under Boudreau, but goaltender Thatcher Demko might be the biggest beneficiary. Under Green, Demko’s Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) was -3.39, a dismal number that ranked him worst in the NHL among goaltenders who had played 20 or more games. Under Boudreau, Demko’s GSAx is 7.82, second best in the NHL during that time span. The skater analogue who has seen his play soar since Boudreau took over is Brock Boeser, who was badly underperforming under Green, some nights barely visible. Under Boudreau, he is thriving.

As with most winning streaks, the Canucks have also gotten lucky. In PDO, the proxy for puck luck, they rank sixth in the league since Boudreau took over. Vancouver has won two games in a shootout and came out a victor in four one-goal games. Five of their wins have come at home, and in a handful of the games the Canucks have scored first.

I don’t think the Canucks are the gangbuster their record suggests. They have improved on their breakout and forecheck – with the latter they have been overloading and finding the F3 in the slot, with players like Boeser converting – but their opponent on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs, will demand more precision than they have been providing.

The Maple Leafs excel on the road. Away from Scotiabank Arena, they rank in the top 10 in the league in expected goals and high-danger chances. With Jack Campbell likely to start, Toronto trots out one of the few goaltenders who can equal the strong work Demko has submitted since Boudreau took over.

The Canucks’ defensive group is vulnerable against the speed and skill of the Maple Leafs’ attack. With Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn in COVID protocol, Guillaume Brisebois and Noah Juulsen are now featured players on the back end. Yikes. This is a frightening reality against a Toronto team that can get scoring from its depth players. Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL at retrieving the puck after the initial shot attempt, and I think the Canucks will struggle to keep the Maple Leafs out of their end.

Furthermore, in the six games since Boudreau took over, Quinn Hughes has played 26 or more minutes in five of them. On Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets, Tyler Myers logged nearly 30 minutes. I am highly skeptical that Toronto’s well-rested Auston Matthews and William Nylander will find much resistance against that top pairing.

I believe in the improvement under Boudreau. With two goaltenders at the peak of their powers, and COVID removing John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot from the occasion (along with no Mitch Marner), I think this is a low-scoring affair. Even with Matthews on a heater, I like the under.

Pick: Under 6 Goals -115

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken

Saturday, December 18 – 10 PM ET

The Edmonton Oilers’ mess started in Seattle. After a 4-3 loss to the Kraken on Dec. 3, the Oilers cratered. They lost their next five games at home before besting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. The NHL is unforgiving when it comes to prolonged meltdowns during the regular season. The Oilers went from being the toast of the Pacific Division to a team clawing to hold onto a wild-card spot.

Seattle will make life uncomfortable for the Oilers. The Kraken rarely get caught in compromising positions. At 5-on-5, they are top five in the NHL in expected goals against and high-danger chances against per hour. In the Kraken’s own end, they pile into the slot to eliminate the middle of the ice, and stack bodies to block shots.

Like gravity, there are Laws of the Oilers. But Thursday night’s victory over the Blue Jackets shattered a few rules we hold as ironclad. First, that the team’s fortunes rise and fall with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s production. Neither scored a goal, with the duo combining for a modest three assists. Yet the Oilers notched five goals.

The second law of the Oilers that was broken was that the bottom-six forwards’ objective is not to get pulverized. Derek Ryan and Brendan Perlini both tallied goals. It would be foolish to imagine this repeats itself on Saturday, but the Oilers pulling out a victory that wasn’t propelled by McDavid and Draisaitl does seem like progress. Plus, the lift Edmonton got from its power play against the Blue Jackets felt overdue.

During the six-game skid, the Oilers were always trailing. The goaltending and defence were inadequate. Opponents seized on the Oilers’ far-ranging vulnerabilities. Slapdash puck management was a constant. A weak defensive group that desperately needs help to keep better gaps was met with forwards who seemed mostly indifferent to back-checking.

McDavid and Draisaitl “only” posted three goals in this span. But come on. That is not the new normal. Defensively, the Kraken are a stingy team that does well stifling what is in front of them, but McDavid and Draisaitl can slither and bully their way around the offensive zone. Also, the Kraken have a proclivity for overloading and leaving the weak side open, so Edmonton can make room by finding that seam or by attacking from beneath the goal line as a way to turn Seattle’s skaters around.

We knew this all along, but it has been reinforced: Edmonton is a top-heavy team that ranks above average due to a few superstars. The loss of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to COVID, and likely no Zach Hyman too, is worrisome, but I have unwavering faith in McDavid and Draisaitl producing regardless of who their linemates are. And the Kraken playing without Yanni Gourde, who is also sidelined by COVID, helps nullify the Oilers’ absences.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has not made consecutive starts since Nov. 23, as Mikko Koskinen has been getting the bulk of work, playing seven of the last 10 games. With Skinner grabbing the victory on Thursday night, I suspect Koskinen gets the call on Saturday, and he is exactly who we want in net for the over play.

Seattle has Philipp Grubauer, who currently ranks dead last in the NHL in GSAx, or Chris Driedger, who has a putrid -3.43 GSAx. I expect McDavid and Draisaitl to explode against Seattle. Taking the over on a six-goal total is counting on a lot of scoring, but the Oilers’ shaky defence should help the Kraken find the back of the net.

Additionally, Draisaitl hasn’t scored in three games, his longest goalless drought of the season. I think he puts at least one in on Saturday.

Picks: Over Six Goals -120, Draisaitl Anytime Goalscorer -115